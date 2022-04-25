EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022: The Export-Import Bank of India, EXIM will end the registration process for the posts of Officers in various departments on April 28, 2022. Candidates who have not filled the application form can do so by visiting the official website of Bank at — eximbankindia.in. A total of 21 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Note, that candidates will be appointed for the posts on a contract basis. The Bank’s screening committee will evaluate the applications received and only shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview. For more details about the EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.Also Read - BECIL Recruitment 2022: Last Date to Apply For 378 Posts Today, Graduate Can Register Soon at becil.com

Important Dates

The online Application begins: April 08, 2022

Last date for submission of application:: April 28, 2022

Tentative month of interview: May 2022

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

OC – Compliance: 01 post

OC – Legal: 04 posts

OC – Rajbhasha: 02 posts

OC – Information Technology: 05 posts

OC – Human Resource: 02 posts

OC – Research & Analysis: 02 posts

OC – Loan Monitoring: 02 posts

OC – Information System Audit: 01 post

OC – Internal Audit: 02 posts

Eligibility Criteria

OC – Compliance: MBA/PGDBA, with specialisation in Finance from a recognized University / Institution or Chartered Accountants (CA) from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

OC – Legal: Bachelor's Degree in Law recognized by the Bar Council of India for the purpose of enrolment as an Advocate with a minimum of 60% marks. Post- Graduation qualifications will be an added advantage.

OC – Information Technology: Graduation Degree with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade in B.E./ B.Tech in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronics & Communication or Post-Graduation with minimum 60% marks in M.Sc./ MTech. In CS/ IT from recognized university/ institute.

Selection Process

The Selection Process will comprise of screening of applications by the Bank's internal committee followed by a personal interview of shortlisted candidates. The date and time of the interview will be advised to the shortlisted candidates at a later date.

How to Apply Online?

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website www.eximbankindia.in.