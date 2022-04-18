EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022: The Export-Import Bank of India has released a recruitment notification, inviting online applications from candidates to apply for the posts of Officers in various departments. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications on the official website of the Bank at eximbankindia.in latest by April 28, 2022. The Bank’s screening committee will evaluate the applications received and only shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 21 vacancies will be filled in the Bank. Note, that candidates will be appointed for the posts on a contract basis.Also Read - TANCET 2022 Registration Date Extended Till April 21; Here's How to Apply at tancet.annauniv.edu

Applicants can check important dates, eligibility, selection criteria and other details here.

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates

The online Application begins: April 08, 2022

Last date for submission of application:: April 28, 2022

Tentative month of interview: May 2022

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Name of the post and the number of vacancy Also Read - RBI Grade B Recruitment 2022: Last Date to Apply For 294 Posts Today. Apply at rbi.org.in

OC – Compliance: 01 post OC – Legal: 04 posts OC – Rajbhasha: 02 posts OC – Information Technology: 05 posts OC – Human Resource: 02 posts OC – Research & Analysis: 02 posts OC – Loan Monitoring: 02 posts OC – Information System Audit: 01 post OC – Internal Audit: 02 posts

Eligibility Criteria For EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022

OC – Compliance: MBA/PGDBA, with specialisation in Finance from a recognized University / Institution or Chartered Accountants (CA) from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

MBA/PGDBA, with specialisation in Finance from a recognized University / Institution or Chartered Accountants (CA) from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). OC – Legal: Bachelor’s Degree in Law recognized by the Bar Council of India for the purpose of enrolment as an Advocate with a minimum of 60% marks. Post- Graduation qualifications will be an added advantage.

Bachelor’s Degree in Law recognized by the Bar Council of India for the purpose of enrolment as an Advocate with a minimum of 60% marks. Post- Graduation qualifications will be an added advantage. OC – Rajbhasha: Master’s degree from a recognised University in Hindi with English as a compulsory/ elective subject or as a medium of examination at the degree level. Knowledge of Sanskrit and/or other languages specified in the Eighth Schedule of the constitution will be an added advantage. Minimum 60% marks or equivalent in the qualifying examination.

Selection Process For EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022

The Selection Process will comprise of screening of applications by the Bank’s internal committee followed by personal interview of shortlisted candidates. The date and time of the interview will be advised to the shortlisted candidates at a later date. For more details, check the official notification shared below. Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Registration Reopens For Session 1 at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website www.eximbankindia.in. The process of registration will complete only when all mandatory information fields have been filled and a unique Registration ID is generated.