EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022: The Export-Import Bank of India will end the registration process for the posts of Officers on a Contract (OC) basis on August 06, 2022. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website — www.eximbankindia.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 19 posts will be filled in the Bank.

The process of registration will complete only when all mandatory information fields have been filled and a Unique Registration Number is generated. The vacancies are tentative according to the manpower requirements of the Bank. Applicants can check important dates, eligibility, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates

The registration process begins: July 22, 2022

The registration process ends: August 06, 2022

EXIM Bank Vacancy

Check Name of the post and number of vacancy

OC –Business Development Head: 01 posts

OC – Business Development: 02 posts

OC – Credit Head: 01 post

OC – Credit: 03 posts

OC – Credit Administration: 02 posts

OC – Operations Head: 01 post

OC – Operations: 08 posts

OC – Credit Control: 01 post

EXIM Bank Eligibility

OC –Business Development Head: MBA/PGDBA, with specialization in Finance/Marketing from a recognized University / Institution or Chartered Accountants (CA) from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

MBA/PGDBA, with specialization in Finance/Marketing from a recognized University / Institution or Chartered Accountants (CA) from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). OC – Business Development: MBA/PGDBA, with specialization in Finance/Marketing from a recognized University.

MBA/PGDBA, with specialization in Finance/Marketing from a recognized University. OC – Credit Head: MBA/PGDBA, with specialization in Finance/Accounting from a recognized University / Institution or Chartered Accountants (CA) from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). For more details, check the recruitment notification shared above.

EXIM Bank Selection Process

Selection will be through screening and shortlisting of applications, followed by a personal Interview.

How to Apply Online For EXIM Bank Jobs?

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of EXIM at eximbankindia.in till August 06, 2022.