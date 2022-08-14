FCI Recruitment 2022: Food Corporation of India (FCI) is hiring candidates for the post of General Manager (Engineering) on a re-employment basis. Superannuated central government /state government/PSU engineers can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of FCI at fci.gov.in. The last date for the submission of the application form is August 16, 2022. A total of 02 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates can check the important dates, other details here.Also Read - LIC HFL Recruitment 2022: Register For 80 Posts at lichousing.com Till Aug 25; Graduates Eligible

FCI Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates

Last Date to Apply: August 16, 2022

FCI Vacancy 2022

General Manager(Engineering): 02 posts

FCI Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Candidates must have completed the required qualification. Also Read - SSC JE Recruitment 2022: Apply For Junior Engineer Posts at ssc.nic.in| Read Details Here

Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University.

The officers who have superannuated from central government/state government/PSU at the pay level 13 and are worked as Civil Engineer in the respective organization.

FCI Selection Procedure

The shortlisted applicants will have to appear before the Interview board, constituted by FCI, on the date and time communicated in advance. Also Read - ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto Rs 69,100k; Apply For 108 Posts From August 19

How to Apply for FCI Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates may submit their application in the prescribed format along with attested copies of their educational qualification certificates, retirement orders, and other related documents to Food Corporation of India, 16-20, Barakhamba Lane, New Delhi -110001. For more details, check the recruitment notification shared above.