Recruitment 2022: Are you looking for a job? Here's a golden opportunity for you. Here's a list of government jobs, with an ongoing registration process. From BEML's vacancies for Trainee Engineer-I position to Northeast Frontier Railway's recruitment for Teachers, and many more — here's a list of government jobs available.

BEML Recruitment 2022: BEML Limited has invited online applications from eligible candidates to fill vacancies for the post of Management Trainee (Grade –II). Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of BEML, on www.bemlindia.in. The last date to apply for the position is March 30, 2022.

BEL Recruitment 2022: Bharat Electronics Limited, BEL has invited applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Trainee Engineer-I, and Project Engineer-I. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official site of BEL at bel-india.in. The last date to apply for BEL Recruitment 2022 is April 06, 2022. For more details, click on the link given below.

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022: Northeast Frontier Railway has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Teachers. All interested applicants will have to appear for the walk-in-interview for PGT, TGT, and PRT posts on April 1, 2022. Eligible candidates can download the application form from the official website, nfr.indianrailways.gov.in. For more details, click on the link given below.

IRCON Recruitment 2022: The IRCON International Limited has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the various posts including that of Safety Engineer, Manager(Bridge), and others. Interested candidates can download the application form from the official website of IRCON, ircon.org. Note, the last date for some posts is March 28 whereas, for some, it’s March 30. For more details, click on the link given below.

HPPSC Recruitment 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has issued a notification regarding the recruitment to the post of 76 Assistant Engineer. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the vacancies on the official website, hppsc.hp.gov.in. The last date for the submission of the application form is April 12, 2022. For more details, click on the link given below.

BPSC Recruitment 2022: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Headmaster in Senior Secondary Schools under the State Education Department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same through the official website, onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. Applicants can apply for the above posts till March 28, 2022. A total of 6421 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. For more details, click on the link given below.

ONGC Recruitment 2022: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited(ONGC), Ahmedabad has invited applications from experienced retired ONGC personnel for the recruitment of Junior Consultants and Associate Consultants posts for Surface Team and Engineering Services disciplines. Eligible candidates can download the application form through the official website —ongcindia.com and send it to the mail address given below — on or before March 30, 2022. For more details, click on the link given below.

Rajya Sabha Secretariat Recruitment 2022: Rajya Sabha Secretariat has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the various posts including that of Secretariat Assistant, Personal Assistant, Translator, and others. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website — rajyasabha.nic.in. For more details, click on the link given below.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Union Public Service Commission has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the various posts including that of System Analyst, Scientist ‘B’ (Toxicology), Assistant Editor (Telugu), and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts at upsc.gov.in and www.upsconline.nic.in till 11:59 PM on or before March 31, 2022.

OSSC Recruitment 2022: The Odisha Public Service Commission has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Junior Fisheries Technical Assistants as Initial Appointees under Directorate of Fisheries, Govt. of Odisha. The last date to apply for the posts is April 22. Candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of the Commission, ossc.gov.in.

ECGC PO Recruitment 2022: The Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of Probationary Officers. A total of 75 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Applicants must note that the last date to apply is April 20, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at —www.ecgc.in.

Sports Authority of India(SAI) Recruitment 2022: The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Assistant Nutritionist. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —https://sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in/saijobs. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 02 posts will be filled.