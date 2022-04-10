Recruitment 2022: Are you looking for a job? Here’s a golden opportunity for you. Here’s a list of government jobs, with an ongoing registration process. From SBI’s vacancies for Specialist Cadre Officer position to Bank of Baroda’s recruitment for Branch Receivables Manager posts, and many more — here’s a list of government jobs available. Read below for vacancy, eligibility, and other details.Also Read - AIR India Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For Handyman, Other Posts at aiasl.in; Apply Online Before April 27

UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for various posts including that of Assistant Engineer, Junior Technical Officer, Lecturer, and others. Interested candidates can apply for the positions till April 28 on the Commission's website — upsconline.nic.in.

Name of the posts: Assistant Engineer, Junior Technical Officer, Lecturer

April 28, 2022 Official Website: upsconline.nic.in.

To know more about the recruitment process, click on the link given here:

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Bank of Baroda has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the post of Branch Receivables Manager. Those interested can apply for the same through the official website of the Bank — bankofbaroda.in — till April 14, 2022.

Name of the posts: Branch Receivables Manager

April 14, 2022 Official Website: bankofbaroda.in

To know more about the recruitment process, click on the link given here:

State Bank of India(SBI) Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Specialist Cadre Officer. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Bank —sbi.co.in on or before April 28, 2022.

Name of the posts: Specialist Cadre Officer

April 28, 2022 Official Website: sbi.co.in

To know more about the recruitment process, click on the link given here:

ECGC PO Recruitment 2022: The Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Probationary Officers. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —www.ecgc.in.

Name of the posts: Probationary Officers

April 20, 2022 Official Website: www.ecgc.in.

To know more about the recruitment process, click on the link given here:

ESIC Specialist Grade 2 Recruitment 2022: The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has notified vacancies open for the post of Specialist Grade-II (Senior/Junior Scale) in the Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, and Delhi regions. Interested and eligible candidates can download the application form through the corporation’s official website – www.esic.nic.in.

Name of the posts: Specialist Grade-II (Senior/Junior Scale)

April 20, 2022 Official Website: www.esic.nic.in

To know more about the recruitment process, click on the link given here:

CSIR NIO Recruitment 2022: The CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography (CSIR-NIO), Goa has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Scientist. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website — www.nio.org. The online application will end on April 30, 2022.

Name of the posts: Scientist

April 30, 2022 Official Website: www.nio.org

To know more about the recruitment process, click on the link given here: