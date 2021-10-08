FSSAI Recruitment 2021: The Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) on Friday invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the various posts including food analyst, technical officer, Hindi translator, central food safety officer (CFSO), assistant, personal assistant, and IT assistant. As per the job notification, the application process started on October 8 on the official website fssai.gov.in.Also Read - RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Last Date to Apply For 3,896 Vacancies Tomorrow. Apply Online at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

The candidates who are interested and eligible apply for these posts on or before November 7. The FSSAI said that as many as 233 vacant seats have been advertised for this recruitment. The notification further stated that the candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test followed by an interview/skill test if required. Notably, the written exam will be conducted in computer-based tests mode. Also Read - East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply For 2206 Posts on rrcecr.gov.in

While applying for the posts, the candidate would be required to indicate their priority for joining the posts in case they get selected for more than one post. The priority set by a candidate in the online application will be considered final. If they face any trouble while filling or any trouble regarding payment, he/she can contact the department via email at fssaihelpdesk2021@gmail.com. Also Read - Indian Oil Recruitment 2021: Bumper Vacancies Announced, Salary Up to Rs 1.05 Lakh. Apply Online at www.iocl.com

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Food Analyst: 4

Technical Officer: 125

Central Food Safety Officer (CFSO) :37

Assistant Manager (IT) : 4

Assistant Manager: 4

Assistant: 33

Hindi Translator: 1

Personal Assistant: 19

IT Assistant : 3

Junior Assistant Grade- 1 : 3

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

As per the job notification, the candidates must hold a graduation or postgraduation degree in the relevant subjects/fields from any recognised board of education.

The notification also stated that for the post of food analyst, the upper age limit is 35 years and for the junior assistant grade-I, the maximum age limit must not exceed 25 years. For all other posts, the upper age is capped at 30 years.

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Application fee

The candidates who are willing to apply for more than one post will have to do the registration separately for each of the posts. And also, they need to pay the application fee for General category at Rs 1500 per post, while for SC/ST/EWS/Women/Ex-Servicemen/ PwBD, the application fee is Rs 500.

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Steps to Apply