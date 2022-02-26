FSSAI Recruitment 2022: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Food Analyst. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website — fssai.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till March 10, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.Also Read - Bank Note Press Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 389 Junior Technician Posts; Apply Online at bnpdewas.spmcil.com

FSSAI Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Last date for receipt of online applications: March 10, 2022

FSSAI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

A total of two vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Food Analyst: 02

FSSAI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: In order to apply for the posts, a candidate must have completed a Master's degree in Chemistry or Biochemistry or Microbiology or Dairy Chemistry or Food Technology, Food and Nutrition or Bachelor of Technology in Dairy or Oil or degree in Veterinary Sciences from a university established in India by law or is an associate of the Institution of Chemists (India) by examination in the section of Food Analysts conducted by the Institution of Chemists (India) or any other equivalent qualification recognized and notified by the Central government for such purposes with not less than three years experience in the analysis of food.

Age Limit: 50 years (Maximum) as on closing date.

Pay Scale: The contractual employee under the terms of the agreement shall be paid a consolidated sum of Rs 60,000 ( Rupees Sixty Thousand Only) per month (Consolidated).

Application Fees: There will be no application fees.

FSSAI Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of

Written Test

Interview

For more details on the eligibility criteria, age limit, and other details, click on the notification shared below.

How to Apply?