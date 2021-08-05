GAIL Recruitment 2021: Here’s good news for those looking for jobs with GAIL (India) Limited. For this, GAIL has sought applications for recruitment to the posts of Manager, Senior Engineer, Senior Officer, and Officer. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts by visiting the official website of GAIL gailonline.com. The last date to apply for GAIL Recruitment 2021 is August 8, 2021.Also Read - NTPC Recruitment 2021: Jobs Announced For Various Posts in NTPC, No Exam Required, Salary Over 70,000 | Check Eligibility, Important Dates & Other Details

Candidates can directly apply for GAIL recruitment 2021 by clicking on this DIRECT link. They may also go through the official notification of GAIL Recruitment 2021 through this link before applying for the vacancies. A total of 220 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment (GAIL Recruitment 2021) process.

Important Dates for GAIL Recruitment 2021

Start of Apply Online: July 7, 2021

Last Date to Apply Online: August 8, 2021

Vacancy Details for GAIL Recruitment 2021

Manager (Marketing – Commodity Risk Management) – 4 Posts

Manager (Marketing International LNG & Shipping) – 6 Posts

Senior Engineer (Chemical) – 7 Posts

Senior Engineer (Mechanical) – 51 Posts

Senior Engineer (Electrical) – 26 Posts

Senior Engineer (Instrumentation) ) – 3 Posts

Sr. Engineer (Civil) – 15 Posts

Sr. Engineer (Gailtel TC/TM) – 10 Posts

Sr. Engineer (Boiler Operation) – 5 Posts

Sr. Engineer (Environmental Engg) – 5 Posts

Sr. Officer (E&P) – 3 Posts post

senior officer (F & S) – 10 posts

senior officer (C & P) – 10 posts

senior officer (BIS) – 9 post

senior officer (Marketing) – 8 post

senior officer (HR) -18 post

Sr. Officer (Corporate Communication) – 2 Posts

Sr. Officer (Law) – 4 Posts

Sr. Officer (F&A) – 5 Posts

Officer (Laboratory) – 10 Posts

Officer (Security) – 5 Posts

Officer (Rajbhasha) – 4 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for GAIL Recruitment 2021

Manager (Marketing – Commodity Risk Management): CA/CMA (ICWA) or B.Com with minimum 60% marks and two years MBA with specialization in Finance with minimum 65% marks.

Manager (Marketing International LNG & Shipping): Candidates should have Graduate Degree in Engineering with minimum 65% marks and specialization in Marketing / Oil & Gas / Petroleum & Energy / Energy & Infrastructure / International Business with minimum 65% marks in two years. Should also have an MBA degree.

Senior Engineer (Chemical): Bachelor Degree in Engineering / Technology in Chemical / Petrochemical / Chemical Technology / Petrochemical Technology / Chemical Technology & Polymer Science / Chemical Technology and Plastic Technology with at least 65% marks.

Senior Engineer (Mechanical): Bachelor Degree in Engineering / Technology in Mechanical / Production / Production & Industrial / Manufacturing / Mechanical and Automobile with minimum 65% marks.

Senior Engineer (Electrical): Candidates should possess Engineering Graduate in Electrical/Electrical & Electronics with 65% marks.

Senior Engineer (Instrumentation): Candidates should have Graduate in Instrumentation / Instrumentation & Control / Electronics & Instrumentation / Electrical & Instrumentation / Electronics / Electrical & Electronics with minimum 65% marks.