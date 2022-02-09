GAIL Recruitment 2022: GAIL (India) Limited, a Maharatna PSU and India’s flagship, has invited online applications to fill vacancies for the posts of Executive Trainee. The applicants who are interested and eligible for the post can apply on the official website of GAIL at gailonline.com. The online application process will commence from February 15, 2022.Also Read - ICSI Recruitment 2022: Registration For 4 Posts Begins at icsi.edu| Check Eligibility, Last Date Here

The last date to apply is March 16, 2022. It is to be noted that, only GATE-2022 marks are valid for this recruitment drive. GATE marks of 2021 or prior to that are not valid. Also Read - SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2022 Out on sebi.gov.in, Direct Link to Download And Other Details Here

Important Dates

The online application begins: February 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM.

The online application ends on: March 16, 2022 up to 5:00 PM.

Vacancy Details

Executive Trainee (Instrumentation)

Executive Trainee (Mechanical)

Executive Trainee (Electrical)

Eligibility Criteria

Executive Trainee (Instrumentation): Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Instrumentation/ Instrumentation & Control/ Electronics & Instrumentation / Electrical & Instrumentation / Electronics / Electrical & Electronics with minimum 65% marks.

Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Instrumentation/ Instrumentation & Control/ Electronics & Instrumentation / Electrical & Instrumentation / Electronics / Electrical & Electronics with minimum 65% marks. Executive Trainee (Mechanical): Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Technology in Mechanical/ Production/ Production & Industrial/ Manufacturing/ Mechanical & Automobile with minimum 65% marks.

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Technology in Mechanical/ Production/ Production & Industrial/ Manufacturing/ Mechanical & Automobile with minimum 65% marks. Executive Trainee (Electrical): Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics with minimum 65% marks.

Age Limit: Candidates applying for the posts must not be above 26 years of age. Also Read - West Bengal NEET UG 2021: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result to be Out Today; Check Details Here

Application Fee: There is no separate fee for applying for the above posts of Executive Trainees in GAIL.

How to Apply?

According to the detailed notification issued by GAIL, candidates will be required to apply online through the GAIL website: https://gailonline.com only, indicating their GATE-2022 Registration Number. No other means/ mode of application shall be accepted. The relevant link will be made available from 1100 hrs on 15.02.2022 till 1800 hrs on 16.03.2022. Before applying, Candidates are advised to go through the official notification given below.