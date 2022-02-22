GAIL Recruitment 2022: GAIL (India) Limited, a Maharatna PSU and India’s flagship, has invited online applications to fill vacancies for the posts of Executive Trainee. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post through the official website of GAIL at gailonline.com. However, the last date to apply for the 48 posts is nearing. Therefore, candidates must apply before March 16, 2022. The online application process has commenced from February 15, 2022. It is to be noted that, only GATE-2022 marks are valid for this recruitment drive. GATE marks of 2021 or prior to that are not valid. For more details on GAIL Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.Also Read - Oil India Limited Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 55 Posts; Check Eligibility, Last Date Here

GAIL Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The online application begins: February 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM.

The online application ends on: March 16, 2022 up to 5:00 PM.

GAIL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Executive Trainee (Instrumentation): 18 posts

Executive Trainee (Mechanical): 15 posts

Executive Trainee (Electrical): 15 posts

A total of 48 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

GAIL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Executive Trainee (Instrumentation): Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Instrumentation/ Instrumentation & Control/ Electronics & Instrumentation / Electrical & Instrumentation / Electronics / Electrical & Electronics with minimum 65% marks.

Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Instrumentation/ Instrumentation & Control/ Electronics & Instrumentation / Electrical & Instrumentation / Electronics / Electrical & Electronics with minimum 65% marks. Executive Trainee (Mechanical): Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Technology in Mechanical/ Production/ Production & Industrial/ Manufacturing/ Mechanical & Automobile with minimum 65% marks.

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Technology in Mechanical/ Production/ Production & Industrial/ Manufacturing/ Mechanical & Automobile with minimum 65% marks. Executive Trainee (Electrical): Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics with minimum 65% marks.

GAIL Recruitment 2022: Age Limit, Application Fee

Candidates applying for the posts must not be above 26 years of age. There is no separate fee for applying for the above posts of Executive Trainees in GAIL.

How to Apply?

According to the detailed notification issued by GAIL, candidates will be required to apply online through the GAIL website: https://gailonline.com only, indicating their GATE-2022 Registration Number. No other means/ mode of application shall be accepted.