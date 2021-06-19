Jaipur: In good news for job seekers in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the creation of 10,453 posts for computer teachers and asked for immediate recruitment on a contract basis. According to a statement issued on Saturday, the decision was taken with a view to improve the quality of education in the state schools and to connect the students with computer education. Also Read - JEE Main, NEET 2021 News: BIG Update by Education Ministry

POST DETAILS

At least 9,862 posts of basic computer instructor and another 591 posts for senior computer instructor will be created in the Education Department.

SALARY & QUALIFICATION DETAILS

The pay scale and desired qualification for basic computer instructor will be equivalent to the post of information assistant in the Department of Information Technology, and for senior computer instructor, the pay scale and qualification will be equivalent to the post of assistant programmer.

A basic instructor will get Rs 18,500 per month as remuneration, Rs 23,700 per month for senior instructor and Rs 33,800 per month for senior instructor on promotion.

PROCESS OF RECRUITMENT

The eligible candidates will be employed on these posts with transparency through competitive examination under necessary urgent recruitment on contract basis, the statement said.