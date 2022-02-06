AIIMS Recruitment 2022: All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has invited applications for the recruitment of Senior Resident (Non-Academic) as per Govt. of India Residency Scheme for the tenure period up to 3 years for the department. Eligible candidates can apply online through the prescribed format before February 15 on its official website, aiimsraipur.edu.in. Also Read - MP Board Exams 2022: Today is Last Day to Register For Class 10, 12 Exams at mbbse.mponline.gov.in | Details Inside

The registration process for the AIIMS Recruitment 2022 has already commenced from February 5, 2022. A total of 132 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment process. Candidates can check the application process, educational qualification, and other details here.

Important Dates

The online application begins: February 5, 2022.

The online application process for AIIMS Recruitment 2022 ends on: February 15, 2022.

Vacancy Details

Name of the posts and the number of vacancies

Senior Resident: 132 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Postgraduate Medical Degree viz. MD/MS/DNB /Diploma in respective discipline from a recognized University /Institute; DMC/DDC/MCI/State Registration is mandatory before joining if selected. To know more about the eligibility criteria, candidates can check the detailed notification shared below.

How to Apply?

The aspiring applicants satisfying the eligibility criteria in all respects can apply for the post of Senior Resident (Non-Acad) by clicking the link, https://forms.gle/KCQwtVSiB7p1zSFt6. The link can also be copied and pasted on the address bar of any web browser for submission of application. The link is also available on AIIMS, Raipur’s website. Candidate has to fill Google Form, and need to submit their scanned copy of the application forms in prescribed format along with necessary documents and Transaction details only through the above link provided.

In case of need of any assistance or clarifications regarding the recruitment, candidates can contact the authorities through sending mails at residentrecruitment@aiimsraipur.edu.in or call on 0771-2577228. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the Institute website i.e. www.aiimsraipur.edu.in.