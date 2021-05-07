New Delhi: Good news for aspiring candidates. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, invited applications from NORCET 2020 qualified candidates for the posts of Nursing Officer on a contract basis. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply online through prescribed application form on the official website of AIIMS Delhi at aiims.edu. The last date to apply for the post is May 7. Also Read - Hyderabad Encounter: 3 Forensic Doctors of AIIMS to Conduct Second Autopsy of 4 Accused

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification

1) Candidates should have pursued BSc (Honours) in Nursing from a recognised University or Institute; or

2) BSc (Post Certificate)/Post Basic BSc Nursing from a recognised University or Institute; else registered as Nurse and Midwife in State/Indian Nursing Council

3) Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from a recognised Board or Council and registered as a Nurse or Nurse and Midwife with State Nursing Council

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2021: Experience

At least two years’ post-qualification experience in minimum for the eligible candidates.

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2021: Age Limit:

Candidates should be maximum of 30 years of age for the desired post

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2021: Selection Procedure

Applicants will be selected on the basis of their rank in NORCET 2020 strictly in order of merit for various categories subject to verification of their documents. However, the results will be uploaded to the official website.

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2021: Salary

Selected candidates will be eligible to receive Rs 28,000 per month as salary. For further updates or information related to the recruitment drive, candidates can check the official website.