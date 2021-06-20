SJSB Bank Recruitment 2021: Candidates who are looking for jobs at banking sector, here comes a wonderful opportunity for you. The Solapur Janata Sahakari Bank Ltd (SJSB Bank), a leading Muli-State Co-operative Bank, published a notification for recruitment to the post of General Manager, Deputy General Manager and Assistant General Manager. The notification can be found on the official website sjsbbank.com. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply in the prescribed format within 10 days from the date of the advertisement. Also Read - Good News For Job Seekers: THIS State to Create Over 10,000 Jobs For Computer Teacher Post | Check Details

SJSB Bank Recruitment 2021: Important dates Also Read - ONGC OPAL Recruitment 2021: Notification Released For Executive, Non-Executive Posts, Apply Today at opalindia.in

Last date to apply: Within 10 days from the date of this advertisement Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir Recruitment 2021 for 25000 Government Posts To Start Soon, Check Details Here

SJSB Bank Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

General Manager (GM) – 2 Posts

Deputy General Manager (DGM) – 2 Posts

Assistant General Manager (AGM) – 2 Posts

SJSB Bank Recruitment 2021: How to apply

The candidates who are eligible and interested can send their resumes mentioning expected salary with the latest photograph and copy of the qualification certificates to the following address or mail: The Chief Executive Officer, Solapur Janata Sahakari Bank Ltd. Head Office : Shivsmarak Sankul, Goldfinch Peth, Solapur 413 007 within 10 days from the date of this advertisement. Email: admin@sjsbbank.com.

SJSB Bank Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification

General Manager (GM): The candidates need to be Graduate (Any faculty) /CA / CS / ICWA or MBA with CAIIB will be preferred. 15 years experience at Middle/Top Management level in a Commercial Bank / Pvt.Bank / Scheduled Co- Operative Bank

Deputy General Manager (DGM): The candidates need to be a Graduate (Any faculty). Additional qualification Like CA/CS/ICWA or MBA with CAIIB will be preferred. 15 years at Middle/Top Management level in a Scheduled Co- Operative Bank / Commercial Bank

Assistant General Manager (AGM): The candidates should be a Graduation (Any faculty) Additional qualification Like JAlIB/CAlIB/ADUCB/LL.B/CA will be preferred. 12 years at Middle Management level in a Scheduled Co-Operative Bank / Commercial Bank.

SJSB Bank Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

General Manager (GM) – 50 years

Deputy General Manager (DGM) – 50 years

Assistant General Manager (AGM) – 40 years