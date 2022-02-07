CGPSC Recruitment 2022: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has announced a recruitment notification to hire candidates for the post of Assistant Professors in the Department of Medical Education. The online registration process for CGPSC Recruitment 2022 will commence from February 24, 2022. All interested candidates must note that the last day to register for the posts is March 25, 2022. Candidates can apply for the post on the official website of the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission, psc.cg.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 156 vacant posts will be filled.Also Read - KVS Recruitment 2022: Selection For PRT, TGT, Other Posts Across India Without Exam; Download Interview Notification Here

CGPSC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Commencement of submission of application: February 24, 2022

Last date of application submission: March 25, 2022

CGPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Assistant Professor: 156 Posts

CGPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Post-graduate qualification in MD/MS/DNB in the concerned subject. The candidate must also be registered in a State Medical Register or Indian Medical Register.

CGPSC Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Candidates applying for the above-mentioned posts must be between the age of 25 to 35 years.

CGPSC Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of document verification and interview.

How to Apply Online?

Candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria must submit applications through the online mode. Eligible candidates can apply for the post on the official website of the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission, psc.cg.gov.in