DRDO DEBEL Recruitment 2022: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)- Defence Bioengineering and Electromedical Laboratory (DEBEL) has invited applications for the post of Junior Research Fellow. Note, the applications need to be submitted in an offline mode. All those interested can submit the applications within 15 days (February 20, 2022) from the date of application. The application form can be downloaded from the official website of DRDO, drdo.gov.in.Also Read - AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Apply For 132 Senior Resident Posts on aiimsraipur.edu.in | Check Eligibility, Last Date Here

DRDO DEBEL Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The Last date for submission of application submission: 15 days (20 February 2022) from the date of application.

DRDO DEBEL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Junior Research Fellow: 11 Posts

DRDO DEBEL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Junior Research Fellow -B.E./B.Tech./M.E./M.Tech. in the concerned subject from a recognized University. Also Read - MP Board Exams 2022: Today is Last Day to Register For Class 10, 12 Exams at mbbse.mponline.gov.in | Details Inside

DRDO DEBEL Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Age Limit: 28 years. Meanwhile, there are certain age relaxations for reserved category candidates as per government norms. Also Read - SBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 48 Specialist Cadre Officer Posts, Apply Online at sbi.co.in

DRDO DEBEL Recruitment 2022: Selection Criteria

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the screening committee and the shortlisted candidates will be interviewed through a web-based video conference over the internet and the schedule of the interview will be intimated video conference over the internet.

DRDO DEBEL Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

Interested candidates can download the application form from the official website, drdo.gov.in. Fill the application form and mail the form at hrd.debel@debel.drdo.in before the closing date. For further details about the apprentice recruitment, interested candidates are advised to visit the official website at drdo.gov.in.