APPSC Recruitment 2022: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has invited applications to apply for various posts. The candidates who are eligible and interested can apply for the posts through the official site of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in. The candidates must note that last date for all the posts given below are different and eligible candidates are advised to check the official notifications available on the website for details.

The various recruitment notifications will fill up 217 posts of Medical Officers, Group 4 services, Lecturers and non gazetted posts.

The candidates who want apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the detailed notifications available on the website.

Vacancy Details

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the vacancy details below:

Group 4 services: 6 Posts

Non Gazetted: 45 Posts

Lecturer/ Assistant Professor: 37 Posts

Assistant Executive Engineer posts: 23 Posts

Civil Assistant Surgeons in AP: 7 Posts

Medical Officers: 99 Posts

Selection Process

The selection to the post shall be on the basis of written examination. The written examination for the posts will be conducted separately. The dates will be announced in due course of time.

Candidates can check more related details through the official notifications available on the website.