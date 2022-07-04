Government Jobs in Jharkhand: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has invited applications for filling up the posts of Stenographer under the Jharkhand Secretariat Stenographer Competitive Examination. Eligible candidates who want to apply for these posts can apply by visiting the official website of JSSC jssc.nic.in. The application process for these posts started on June 28.Also Read - UPSC, Bank of Baroda, Railway Recruitment: List of Top Govt Jobs For Candidates to Apply For This Week

No. of Posts: 452

Important dates

Starting date of application: 28 June

Last date of application: 27 July

Qualification

Graduation degree

Application fee

For others: Rs. Rs.100/-

For SC/ ST candidates of Jharkhand State: Rs.50/-

Age Range

Minimum Age: 21 Years

Maximum Age for UR (Male): 35 Years

Maximum Age for OBC/ BC (Male): 37 Years

Maximum Age for UR/OBC/BC (Female): 38 Years

Maximum Age for SC/ ST Candidates (Male & Female): 40 Years

Salary

Candidates will be given Rs 25500 to 81100 under Pay Matrix Level-4 as salary.

Apply Online