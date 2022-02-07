KVS Recruitment 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has sought applications for PRT, TGT, PGT teaching posts on a part-time/contract basis for the academic year 2022-23. Under this recruitment drive, candidates can apply across the country and can appear on the scheduled date and time of the interview.Also Read - Sainik School Recruitment 2022: Apply For Lab Assistant, Other Posts Before This Date

Candidates can download the application form from the concerned school's website and submit it along with a photocopy of all certificates and testimonials on the day of the interview. Read below to know more about the eligibility criteria and vacancy.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Teacher Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Updates

Name of The School Interview Date / Last Date of Application Name of The Post KV Notification Download KV WB 25 and 26 Feb TGTs, PGTs & Computer Instructors, PRT, YOGA Teacher, Nurse, Counselor & Coaches KV WB Notification Download KV Jammu 18 February 2022 PGT/TGT/PRT/Sports Coach/Yoga Instructor/Computer Instructor/Music & Dance Coach/Counsellor

/Nurse KV Jammu Notification Download

Educational Qualification

PGT: Aggregate 50% marks in Master’s degree in relevant subject with B.Ed. from a recognized University.B.Ed. or equivalent degree from recognized university.

PRT: 12th with 50% marks or its equivalent and diploma certificate in basic teachers’ training of duration of not less than two years OR Bachelor of elementary education (B.El.Ed)/B.Ed/Diploma in Elementary Education Or higher than above Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), conducted by CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

TGT: Aggregate 50% marks in Bachelor’s degree in relevant subject and in aggregate with B.Ed. Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), conducted by CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

KVS Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

PGTs: 32500

TGTs: 31250

PRTs: 26250

Nurse @750/day

Coaches: 26250

Computer Inst.: 26250

How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates must fill the application form. For more details, click on the link given below to know more about the eligibility criteria, selection process and other details.

