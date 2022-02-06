Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022: Ministry of Defence, Embarkation Headquarters Kolkata has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of Tally Clerk, MTS, Cook, and others. The recruitment notification has been published in the employment news. Those interested can submit the application form to the concerned unit within 21 days (26 February 2022) from the publication of the advertisement in Employment News.Also Read - DRDO DEBEL Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 11 Junior Research Fellow Posts on drdo.gov.in| Check Details Inside

Important Dates for Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022

The last date to submit the Application: Feruary 26, 2022.

Vacancy Details for Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022

Tally Clerk: 2 Posts

Cook: 3 Posts

MTS (Watchman): 4 Posts

MTS (Safaiwala): 3 Posts

HouseKeeper: 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification: Also Read - AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Apply For 132 Senior Resident Posts on aiimsraipur.edu.in | Check Eligibility, Last Date Here

Tally Clerk: 12th/HSC Passed or equivalent qualification.

12th/HSC Passed or equivalent qualification. Cook : 10th or equivalent.

: 10th or equivalent. MTS ( Watchman ): 10th or equivalent.

( ): 10th or equivalent. MTS ( Safaiwala ): 3 Posts

( ): 3 Posts HouseKeeper: 10th or equivalent.

Age Limit For Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022

Candidates applying for the above-mentioned posts must be between 18-25 years. Meanwhile, there will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms. Also Read - SBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 48 Specialist Cadre Officer Posts, Apply Online at sbi.co.in

How to Apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Commandant Embarkation, Headquarters, 246 AJC Bose Road, Alipore, Kolkata – 700027 on or before 21 days (26 February 2022) from the publication of the advertisement in Employment News. The candidates are advised to mention the name of the post on the top of the envelope.