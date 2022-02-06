NTPC Recruitment 2022: For the candidates who are looking for government jobs, here is a wonderful employment opportunity for you. NTPC Limited has invited online applications to fill 177 vacancies for various posts, including that of Mining Sirdar and Mining Overman. Interested can apply for the posts through the official website of NTPC, ntpc.co.in.The online application has commenced from January 24, 2022. Read below for eligibility, age limit, and other details.Also Read - NIPER Recruitment 2022: Registration For 20 Posts Begins at niperhyd.ac.in; Apply Before This Date

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Mining Overman: 74

Mining Sirdar: 103

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The online application begins: January 24, 2022

The online application ends: March 15, 2022

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Mining Overman: Diploma in Mining Engineering from recognized Institute of repute with Overman Certificate of Competency under CMR issued by DGMS for coal.

10th pass with Sirdar Certificate of competency issued by DGMS for coal and First Aid Certificate issued by St. Johns Ambulance Association.

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

According to the released job notification, candidates will be selected on the basis of written tests and skill tests. The admit card for the same will be sent on the registered email Id of the candidate. Candidates who qualify in the written test will have to appear for a skill test.

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay Rs 300 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to the Reserve category are exempted from paying the application fee.

NTPC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

The candidates who are eligible can apply for the vacancies by logging in to the corporation's website careers.ntpc.co.in or by visiting the careers section at www.ntpc.co.in.