Oil India Recruitment 2022: Oil India Limited has invited applications to fill up 62 officer posts in Grade III and V Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts by visiting the official website of Oil India Limited at — www.oil-india.com.Also Read - WBPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 36 Posts at wbpsc.gov.in | Check Details Here

The last day for the submission of the online application forms is February 25, 2022. For more details on eligibility, age limit, salary, and other details, candidates are advised to read this article. Also Read - CGPSC Recruitment 2022: Registration For Assistant Professors Posts to Begin Soon at psc.cg.gov.in

Oil India Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

GRADE V Also Read - KVS Recruitment 2022: Selection For PRT, TGT, Other Posts Across India Without Exam; Download Interview Notification Here

Post Code TCL12022: 20

Post Code TCG12022: 03

Post Code NUR12022:15

Post Code DIE12022:01

Post Code OHV12022: 07

GRADE III

Post Code PAT12022:04

Post Code RAD12022:02

Post Code OPT12022:03

Post Code EFA12022:03

Post Code ICU12022:02

Post Code PHS12022:02

Educational Qualification:

GRADE V

Post-Code TCL12022 : Passed B.Sc. (Geology/Geoinformatics) or B.A. (Geography) from a Government Recognized University. GIS professional certificate of minimum 06 months duration from a Government Recognized University/Board/Institute. Must have a minimum 01 (one) year post qualification work experience in the relevant field.

: Passed B.Sc. (Geology/Geoinformatics) or B.A. (Geography) from a Government Recognized University. GIS professional certificate of minimum 06 months duration from a Government Recognized University/Board/Institute. Must have a minimum 01 (one) year post qualification work experience in the relevant field. Post Code OHV12022: Must have passed 10+2 in any stream from a Government Recognized

Board/University. Must possess a minimum 04 (four) year old and valid Professional Heavy Motor Vehicle Driving Licence issued by Government of Assam/ Arunachal Pradesh. Must have minimum 03 (three) years of work experience in driving heavy vehicles like a crane, trailer, oil field equipment, and other heavy vehicles

GRADE III

Post Code PAT12022: Passed Class 10+2 in Science stream from a Govt. Recognized Board/University.

Passed Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technician Course of minimum 02 (two) years duration from a Govt. Recognized Institute. Must have minimum 02 (two) years post qualification full time relevant work experience in the field of Pathology from a Govt. Hospital or well-equipped private hospital of repute.

How to Apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before February 25, 2022, through the official website —www.oil-india.com.