OPSC Recruitment 2021: The Odisha Public Service Commission has issued a notification asking for applications for the posts of Assistant Soil Conservation Officer in Class II Group B of Odisha Soil Conservation Service under the Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Department. Candidates who are interested and eligible should apply for these posts on the official website opsc.gov.in and check the details. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the posts under OPSC Recruitment 2021 is May 24, 2021. However, candidates are advised to check the details regarding the vacancy, eligibility, selection process, and application fees before applying for any post. Also Read - OPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply For 504 Assistant Professor Posts Before March 14 | Details Here

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Assistant Soil Conservation Officer: 92 Posts Also Read - Odisha Civil Service Exam 2021 Notification Released At opsc.gov.in, Check Details Here

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Interested candidates must have possessed a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture or Bachelor of Science Degree in Horticulture or Bachelor in Agricultural Engineering or Bachelor of Science in Forestry from any recognized university. Also Read - OPSC Civil Services: Prelims Exam Result Declared, Check at opsc.gov.in

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Candidates also need to take note that the selection will be done on the basis of the marks obtained by the candidates in the Competitive Recruitment Examination that is Written test and Interview.

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Application fees

While applying for these posts, the candidates are required to pay a non-refundable and non-adjustable fee of Rs.500. However, the candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe of Odisha and Persons with Disability (whose permanent disability is 40 percent or more) are exempted from payment of this fee.