Punjab Teacher Recruitment 2021: The Department of School Education, Punjab, is inviting applications from candidates for the recruitment of the post of Master Cadre. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for these posts by visiting the official website educationrecruitmentboard.com. The last date to submit your application is April 21, 2021. As per updates, there are a total of 135 posts for Punjab Teacher Recruitment 2021.

Punjab Teacher Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

There is a total of 135 posts of Master Cadre.

English- 30 Posts

Science-51 Posts

Maths- 50 Posts

Hindi- 4 Posts

Punjab Teacher Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

For Hindi: For Hindi teachership, candidates must have passed Graduation with 45 percent marks in the case of General Category candidates and 40% marks in the case of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, Backward Classes.

Physically handicapped candidates from a recognized university or institution with Hindi as an elective subject for three years of Graduation van also apply. The candidates must have passed B.Ed from a recognized university or an institution with Hindi as one of the teaching subjects as per guidelines of the University Grants Commission.

For English: For teachership in English, candidates must have passed Graduation with a minimum of 45 percent marks in the case of the persons from the General category; and with minimum 40 percent marks in the case of the persons from the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, other Backward Classes, Backward Classes. Physically Handicapped category students must pass from a recognized university or institution and should have studied English as an elective subject for a period of three years.

Punjab Teacher Recruitment 2021: Application fees

As per updates, the application fee for general and other category candidates is Rs 1000 and For SC/ ST Category, it is Rs 500.