Government Jobs: Rajasthan Child Development Department has released vacancies for various posts in Anganwadi. The last date to apply for these posts is 30 June. Recruitment is out in various districts of Rajasthan like Ajmer, Kota, Bharatpur, etc. The application date is also different in different districts. So, apply after going through the notification carefully.

10th and 12th pass women can also apply for these posts. For these posts, you can see the notification by visiting the official website of the Rajasthan Government's Child Development Department https://wcd.rajasthan.gov.in.

Names of the Posts

There will be recruitment for Anganwadi Worker-161 Posts and 872 Posts for Anganwadi Assistant. In Jhunjhunu, Ajmer, Hanumangarh, Sriganganagar, Kota, Bharatpur, Churu, and Nagaur of Rajasthan, a total of 1033 vacant posts including 161 posts of Anganwadi workers and 872 posts of Anganwadi assistants are to be filled.

Age Range

The minimum age should be 21 years and the maximum age should be 40 years to apply for these posts. However, the maximum age for SC, ST, Widow, Divorced, and Special candidates will be 45 years.

Qualification

Eligibility for Anganwadi Worker, Mini Anganwadi Worker is at least 12th pass. Also, the applicant should be married. Eligibility for Anganwadi Assistant is 10th pass.

Selection Process

There will be no interview or examination for recruitment to these posts. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their marks in 10th and 12th. A merit list of 10th and 12th marks will be released.

How to apply

To apply for these posts, the hard copy of the application form along with the documents will have to be submitted in person in the office of the Child Development Project Officer of the concerned district. Or you can send it by post.

The last date for this is June 30 till 5 pm.