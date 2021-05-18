SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: The State Bank of India, also known as SBI, has extended the last date for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 till May 20. As the date has been extended, candidates can now fill online application forms and apply today. As per the notification from the SBI, the recruitment drive will fill up 5237 Junior Associate posts in the SBI. Candidates must know that the registration process started on April 27 and the online application forms are available on sbi.co.in/careers. Also Read - SBI Customer Alert: Now You Can Transfer Account Without Visiting Bank Branch | Step-by-step Guide Here

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates need to be graduates in the age group of 20 to 28 to apply for the examination. However, the cut-off date for calculating age is April 1, 2021. Please note, age relaxation for the reserved category as per government rules is applicable. Candidates who are interested and eligible should carefully go through the SBI Junior Associate Recruitment 2021 notification before applying online. Tentatively, the preliminary exam is scheduled for June and main examination on July 31, 2021. However, the actual dates would be announced in due course of time.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Event Date Start of Online Application April 27, 2021 Last date to fill online application, pay fees May 20, 2021 Last date to print filled application form June 1, 2021 Date of Preliminary Exam (Tentative) June 2021 Date of Final Exam 2021 July 31, 2021

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Here’s how to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website https://sbi.co.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Careers’

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘Current Openings’

Step 4: Click on ‘RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES)’

Step 5: A menu will open. Click on ‘Apply Online’

Step 6: On the new page, click on ‘New Registration’

Step 7: Enter all the required details to register

Step 8: Once registered, fill in the application form and pay the fees

Step 9: Download the filled SBI Junior Associates recruitment 2021 application form

Step 10: Take a printout and save it for future reference

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Application fee

The application fee for candidates in the General, EWS, and OBC categories is Rs 750. Aspirants from SC, ST, PWD, XS, and DXS categories need not pay any fees.