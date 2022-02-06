SBI Recruitment 2022: Candidates who wish to join the banking sector, here comes a golden job opportunity for you. State Bank of India, commonly known as SBI has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for Specialist Cadre Officer posts on regular basis. Those interested and eligible should carefully go through the SBI Recruitment 2022, notification before applying online.Also Read - Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2022: Apply For 67 Constable Posts at recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in Before This Date

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 48 vacant posts for Assistant Manager as specialist Cadre officer will be filled. The online application form has commenced from February 5, 2022, at the official website of SBI—sbi.co.in. Also Read - HAL Recruitment 2022: Registration For PGT, Other Posts Begins at hal-india.co.in | Check Last Date, Eligibility Here

Important Dates

The online application begins: February 5, 2022

The last date for submission of online application: February 25, 2022

Vacancy Details

Assistant Manager (Network Security Specialist): 15 Posts

Assistant Manager (Routing & Switching): 33 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: In order to appear for the recruitment exam, a candidate must check the required qualifications. Also Read - ECL Recruitment 2022: Notification Likely to be Out Soon For 313 Posts on easterncoal.gov.in

Assistant Manager (Network Security Specialist) (JMGS-I) : First Division in Bachelor’s Degree (Full Time) in any stream.

: First Division in Bachelor’s Degree (Full Time) in any stream. Assistant Manager (Routing & Switching) (JMGS-I): First Division in Bachelor’s Degree (Full Time) in any stream. (minimum 60% marks in any stream from any recognized University).

Selection Process and Application Fee

The selection will be on the basis of Online Written tests and interviews. The written test will be of 100 Marks for 120 Minutes for 80 Questions. Selected candidates will be called for the Interview round. The online written test will be conducted tentatively on March 20, 2022. Candidates belonging to the General, OBC, EWS categories will have to pay a sum of Rs 750 as an application fee. Meanwhile, candidates belonging to SC, ST, Pwd categories are exempted from paying the application fee.

Age Limit

The upper age limit is 40 years.

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before February 25, 2022, through the official website —sbi.co.in

SBI Recruitment 2022: Apply Online