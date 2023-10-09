Home

Government Jobs: Vacancies For 91 Posts In RITES, Complete Details Inside

Applications are being invited for recruitment to 91 posts by Rail India Technical and Economic Services.

Vacancies In RITES: Applications are being invited for recruitment to 91 posts by Rail India Technical and Economic Services (RITES). Candidates can apply by visiting the official website of RITES recruit.rites.com.

Vacancy Details

Supervisor cum Construction Manager: 5 posts

Draftsman: 13 posts

Quality Assurance and Control Engineer: 2 posts

Field Quality Control Engineer: 71 posts

Educational Qualification

Supervisor cum Construction Manager: Full-time Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering.

Draftsman: Civil Engineering Assistant/Draftsman (Civil) with 10th ITI Tradesmanship, Apprenticeship Certificate, CAD Operator (AutoCAD/Civil)

Quality Assurance And Control Engineer: Full-time Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering.

Field Quality Control Engineer: Full-time Bachelor’s degree, Diploma in Civil Engineering.

Age Limit

The maximum age of the candidates should not be more than 55 years. Reserved category candidates applying for recruitment will be given age relaxation as per government rules.

Salary

Supervisor cum Construction Manager: Rs 24040 per month.

Draftsman: Rs 14317 per month.

Quality Assurance And Control Engineer (Degree): Rs 23340 per month.

Field Quality Control Engineer (Diploma): Rs 17853 per month.

How To Apply

Candidates have to register themselves by visiting the online website. Then you will have to attend the interview along with a copy of the application form and other necessary documents.

The weightage for interview has been fixed at 90% and for experience at 10%. Candidates can give interview in English or Hindi.

The interview will be conducted from 13 to 20 October 2023.

Interview Address: AB-435, Block-A, Nirman Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan-302019

Official Notification Link

Online Application Link

Official Website Link

About RITES

RITES Ltd, formerly known as Rail India Technical and Economic Service Limited is a multidisciplinary engineering and consultancy organization, providing a comprehensive range of services from concept to commissioning in all facets of transport infrastructure and related technologies.

RITES is a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India and uniquely placed in terms of diversification of services and geographical reach in various sectors such as railways, highways, urban engineering (metros) & sustainability, airports, ports, ropeways, institutional buildings, inland waterways, and renewable energy. The company is the only export arm of Indian Railways for providing rolling stock.

