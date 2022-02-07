WBPSC Recruitment 2022: The West Bengal Public Service Commission has announced a recruitment notification to hire candidates for the various posts in the West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service. The online application process has started from today, February 7, 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the post from the official website, wbpsc.gov.in.The deadline to apply for the post is February 27, 2022.Also Read - UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2021 Out on upsc.gov.in, Direct Link to Download And Other Details Here

The online application: February 07, 2022

The online application ends: February 27, 2022 (upto 12-00 midnight)

Closing date for submission of fees online: 27 February 2022 (upto 12-00 midnight)

The edit window will remain open: From 08 March 2022 to 14 March 2022 (upto12-00 midnight)

Closing date for submission of fees offline: 28 February 2022.

Total Posts: 36

Fresh vacancies: 29

Backlog vacancies: 07

WBPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from a recognized University or must be a Member of the “Institute of Chartered Accountants of India” or must be a Member of the “Institute of Cost Accountants of India” or MBA/PGDM (FINANCE) or equivalent post-graduation degree in Finance under 2 (Two) years full time regular course approved by All India Council for Technical Education.

WBPSC Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

To apply for the posts, a candidate needs to pay a sum of Rs 210 as an application fee while filling the form. SC/ST candidates of West Bengal and Persons with disabilities (PWD) having physical disabilities of 40% and above are not required to pay any fee.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Preliminary Examination (Objective Multiple Choice Question), Main Examination (Conventional Type), and Personality Test.

WBPSC Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

The candidates age should not be more than 36 years as on January 1, 2021.

How to Apply?

The Online Applications should be submitted on the official website wbpsc.gov.in from 07 to 27 February 2022.

WBPSC Recruitment 2022: Check Official Notification Here