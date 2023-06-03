Home

Govt Exam Calendar For June 2023: Check UPSC IES, UGC NET, SSC CHSL, DSSSB PGT Exam Dates

Govt Exam Calendar For June 2023: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) will conduct the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination 2023 from June 24 and June 25, 2023.

Educational Events: The month of June would be buzzing with a lot of activities related to academics, entrance exams, and results. Many government exams will be held in the month of June 2023. Right from UGC NET 2023 June cycle Exam Dates to SSC CHSL Exam, it’s a full house of sorts. Here is a list of important academic events touted to take place in June 2023. In this article, candidates can find the exam dates for the month of June 2023, as well as the most recent updates on government exam dates and other relevant information.

NAME OF THE GOVERNMENT EXAM CHECK EXAMINATION SCHEDULE, DATE BELOW CSIR UGC NET December 2022/June 2023 Exam June 6, 7, and June 8, 2023 UGC NET June 2023 Exam June 13 – 22, 2023 You may like to read HPTET June 2023 Exam June 18 to July 02, 2023 Trending Now UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2023 June 23-25, 2023 UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Mains) Exam 2023 June 24-25, 2023 UPSC Engineering Services (Mains) Exam 2023 June 25, 2023 SSC CHSL Tier-2 Exam 2022-23 June 26, 2023 DSSSB PGT 2023 Exam June 21 to 22, 2023 DSSSB Assistant Teacher 2023 Exam (Nursery) June 24, 2023 DSSSB TGT 2023 exam June 24 to 25, 2023

CSIR UGC NET December 2022/June 2023 Exam

Joint CSIR UGC NET is a test being conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria laid down by UGC.

UGC NET June 2023 Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) with the task of conducting UGC-NET, which is a Test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ as well as ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian Universities and Colleges. The examination will be held from June 13 to June 22, 2023.

HPTET June 2023 Exam

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) will conduct the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility (HPTET) examination from June 18 to July 02, 2023.

UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2023

The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) has released the admit card for the Indian Economic Services(IES) and Indian Statistical Services(ISS) Examination 2023, today, June 3, 2023. Registered candidates can download the UPSC IES, and ISS hall tickets through the official website of the Commission, , and upsconline.nic.in. The Commission will conduct the UPSC IES/ISS exams 2022 on June 23, 24, and June 25.

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Mains) Exam 2023

The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) will conduct the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination 2023 from June 24 and June 25, 2023. The examination will be held at various exam centres across the country.

UPSC Engineering Services (Mains) Exam 2023

The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) will conduct the UPSC Engineering Services (Mains) Exam 2023 on June 25, 2023. The examination will be held in two shifts. The exam will be held in two sessions: 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 to 5.00 PM. Check the schedule here: CLICK HERE

SSC CHSL Tier-2 Exam Date 2023

The Staff Selection Commission will hold the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination on June 26, 2023. Candidates are advised to check the website of the Commission regularly for change in the schedule, if any.

DSSSB PGT 2023 Exam

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) will hold the recruitment examination on June 21 to 22, 2023. For more details, check out this space at .

