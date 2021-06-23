IDBI Bank Recruitment 2021: Candidates who are looking for jobs at banks, here comes a piece of wonderful news for you all. The IDBI Bank Ltd on Tuesday released a notification for the recruitment of Part-Time Bank’s Medical Officer for various dispensaries of IDBI Bank Ltd in Patna, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar and Chandigarh. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the posts through the prescribed format on or before 7 July 2021. Also Read - SJSB Bank Recruitment 2021: Apply For AGM, DGM, GM Posts @ sjsbbank.com | Details Here

Job Summary

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Part-Time Bank’s Medical Officer – 4 posts

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Interested candidates must have passed MD/MBBS from any recognised University/College approved by the Medical Council of India in the Allopathic system of medicine’ Degree.

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2021: Age limit

The candidate should not be more than 65 years old.

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2021: Pay Package

The candidate who will get selected will get Rs 1000/- per hour;

Conveyance allowances: Rs 2000/- per month

Compounding fees: Rs 1000/- per month.

IDBI Recruitment 2021: How to apply?

Candidates who are interested and eligible should send their applications (do not attach copies of any qualification/experience certificates-the same to be submitted at the time of joining) by ordinary post on or before 7 July 2021 superscribing the envelope “Application for the post of Bank Medical Officer on Purely Contract Basis” to the General Manager, IDBI Bank, 21st Floor, IDBI Tower, Cuffe Parade, Colaba, Mumbai 400005. Moreover, the candidates can check the application format in the official notification.