SBI Recruitment 2023: Salary Up To Rs 40,000; Apply Now For 877 Posts, Check Qualification Details

SBI Recruitment 2023 Latest Update: The candidates who are looking for job opportunities at SBI, here’s a big chance for you. The State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting job applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Business Correspondent Facilitator and Support Officer on a contractual basis. As per the official notification, the SBI is looking to fill 877 vacancies for the given post. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the job notification from the official website www.sbi.co.in. Selected candidates will be appointed in Hyderabad. The online application has started from March 18, 2023 and the last date for filling up the online application form is April 1, 2023.

According to the official notification of SBI Recruitment 2023, the selected candidates for will be given a monthly salary of Rs 40000. The contract of the posts will be for a period of a minimum of 1 year and a maximum of 3 years or retired officers attaining the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier, subject to a quarterly review of the performance.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of qualification and experience and shortlisted candidates will be called for the final interview.

SBI Recruitment 2023: Important Dates to Remember

Online Application: 18.03.2023

Last Date to Apply: 01.04.2023

SBI Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Support Officer: The engagement shall be up to the maximum age of 65 years, subject to satisfactory performance and renewal of the contract.

Business Correspondent Facilitator: The engagement shall be up to the maximum age of 65 years, subject to other conditions regarding renewal of the contract.

SBI Recruitment 2023: Salary Package

Support Officer: Rs 40,000- 45,000 per month.

SBI Recruitment 2023: Qualification

Support Officer: No specific educational qualifications are required for the post since the applicants are retired officers of SBI. However, preference will be given to Ex-officers who have earlier worked in CMPOC, have adequate knowledge of the operation of CMPOC and have a good track record of performance and thorough knowledge of systems and procedures.

Business Correspondent Facilitator: No specific educational qualifications are required as the applicants are retired officers of SBI, e-ABs & Other PSBs. However, the retired personnel should have sufficient work experience and overall professional competence in the relevant area.

SBI Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of eligibility and shortlisted candidates will be called for final interview.

SBI Recruitment 2023: Here’s How to Apply

Log in to SBI’s official website www.sbi.co.in.

Then, click on the link ‘Engagement of Retired Bank Employees on Contract Basis – Anytime Channel’ and click on ‘Apply Online.

Register and upload the required documents.

Pay the application fee and download the submitted application form and take a printout for future use.

