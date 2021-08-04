WBPSC Prelims 2021 Exam Date: The West Bengal Public Service Commission, WBPSC, has released the exam date and full schedule for WBPSC Prelims 2021. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on 22 August 2021 (Sunday). Interested candidates can find more details about the exam, vacancies and other details on wbpsc.gov.in. According to the official notification, WBPSC Prelims Exam 2021 will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:30 PM.Also Read - MPSC Prelims 2021 Exam Date Announced For Recruitment in Maharashtra Government. Check Details

The WBPSC 2021 Prelims exam will be held offline at exam centres in Kolkata and outlying districts of the state. The WBPSC admit card will be available on the website from August 6. Also Read - BEL Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Notified For Trainee Engineer, Project Engineer Posts; Apply Online at bel-india.in

“Calculator, Mobile phone and other gadgets of communication are strictly banned in the campus of the examination hall,” the notice read. Also Read - ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021: 10th-Pass Candidates Can Get Job For Constable Post in ITBP Without Exam | Check Salary, Eligibility, Official Notification

WBPSC Prelims 2021 will consist of 200 MCQs for 200 marks. The prelims will be followed by WBPSC Mains 2021 to shortlist candidates for interview, which is the final round for recruitment.

Click HERE for the official notification