Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2023: Apply For 546 Posts on bankofbaroda.in. Check Eligibility
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2023: For the Bank of Baroda recruitment, the registration process has already commenced and the last date to apply for the post is March 14.
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2023: The Bank of Baroda on Thursday invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Acquisition Officers in Wealth Management Services on contract basis. The candidates who are interested can apply for the vacancies (BoB bank jobs) on bankofbaroda.in till March 14, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 500 Acquisition Officers post. For the Bank of Baroda recruitment, the registration process has already commenced and the last date to apply for the post is March 14.
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Regional Acquisition Manager: 4 posts
- National Acquisition Head: 1 post
- Head-Wealth Technology: 1 post
- NRI Wealth Products Manager: 1 post
- Product Manager (Trade & Forex): 1 post
- Wealth Strategist (Investment & Insurance): 19 posts
- Trade Regulation – Sr Manager: 1 post
- Group Sales Head (Virtual RM Sales Head): 1 post
- Private Banker – Radiance Private: 15 posts
- Product Head – Private Banking: 1 post
- Radiance – PrivateSales Head: 1 post
- Acquisition Officers: 500 posts
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates in the age group of 21 years to 28 years as on February 1, 2023 can apply. Notably, the upper age limit has been relaxed for reserved category candidates.
Candidates with a Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a recognised university can apply for the posts.
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2023: Application Fee
The candidates from SC/ ST/ Women candidates/ Persons with Disability (PWD) will have to pay the fee of Rs 100, while Rs 600 is applicable to candidates from GEN/ OBC /EWS category.
Bank of Baroda Recruitment: How to Apply For Vacancies
- Visit BOB’s career page bankofbaroda.in/Careers.htm
- Go to ‘Current Opportunities’ and apply for Acquisition Officers posts
- Click on the ‘Apply Now’ link
- Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee
- Submit the form and take a printout
