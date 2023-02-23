Home

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2023: Apply For 546 Posts on bankofbaroda.in. Check Eligibility

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2023: For the Bank of Baroda recruitment, the registration process has already commenced and the last date to apply for the post is March 14.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2023

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2023: The Bank of Baroda on Thursday invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Acquisition Officers in Wealth Management Services on contract basis. The candidates who are interested can apply for the vacancies (BoB bank jobs) on bankofbaroda.in till March 14, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 500 Acquisition Officers post. For the Bank of Baroda recruitment, the registration process has already commenced and the last date to apply for the post is March 14.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Regional Acquisition Manager: 4 posts

National Acquisition Head: 1 post

Head-Wealth Technology: 1 post

NRI Wealth Products Manager: 1 post

Product Manager (Trade & Forex): 1 post

Wealth Strategist (Investment & Insurance): 19 posts

Trade Regulation – Sr Manager: 1 post

Group Sales Head (Virtual RM Sales Head): 1 post

Private Banker – Radiance Private: 15 posts

Product Head – Private Banking: 1 post

Radiance – PrivateSales Head: 1 post

Acquisition Officers: 500 posts

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates in the age group of 21 years to 28 years as on February 1, 2023 can apply. Notably, the upper age limit has been relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Candidates with a Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a recognised university can apply for the posts.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

The candidates from SC/ ST/ Women candidates/ Persons with Disability (PWD) will have to pay the fee of Rs 100, while Rs 600 is applicable to candidates from GEN/ OBC /EWS category.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment: How to Apply For Vacancies

Visit BOB’s career page bankofbaroda.in/Careers.htm

Go to ‘Current Opportunities’ and apply for Acquisition Officers posts

Click on the ‘Apply Now’ link

Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee

Submit the form and take a printout

