CCL Recruitment 2021: Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) is holding a recruitment drive to fill 482 vacancies for the post of Apprentice. Interested candidates must note that today is the last date to apply for the CCL Recruitment 2021. Before applying for CCL Recruitment 2021, students must go through all details regarding the qualification, vacancy, pay scale & eligibility below:
CCL Recruitment 2021: Posts & Vacancy Details
Mechanic – 42 Posts
Welder – 42 Posts
Wireman – 42 Posts
Switch Board Attendant – 42 Posts
Surveyor – 42 Posts
Pump Operator cum Mechanic – 42 Posts
Medical Laboratory Technician (Pathology) – 42 Posts
Medical Laboratory Technician (Radiology) – 42 Posts
Medical Laboratory Technician (Cardiology) – 42 Posts
Multi Media & Webpage Designer – 10 Posts
IT & Electronic System Maintenance – 10 Posts
Shot Fire Blaster – 42 Posts
Mechanic Motor Vehicle – 42 Posts
Students can go through official notification of CCL Recruitment 2021 for more details. DIRECT LINK
CCL Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria
A candidate should be either a class 10 or class 12 passed from a recognised board.
CCL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit – 18 to 21 years
Age relaxation will be given to the reserved class based on government’s norms.
CCL Recruitment 2021 Stipend – Rs. 5000/- Per Month
CCL Recruitment 2021: How to apply
Candidates will need to visit pprenticeshipindia.org and regsiter themselves.