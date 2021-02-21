CCL Recruitment 2021: Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) is holding a recruitment drive to fill 482 vacancies for the post of Apprentice. Interested candidates must note that today is the last date to apply for the CCL Recruitment 2021. Before applying for CCL Recruitment 2021, students must go through all details regarding the qualification, vacancy, pay scale & eligibility below:

CCL Recruitment 2021: Posts & Vacancy Details

Mechanic – 42 Posts

Welder – 42 Posts

Wireman – 42 Posts

Switch Board Attendant – 42 Posts

Surveyor – 42 Posts

Pump Operator cum Mechanic – 42 Posts

Medical Laboratory Technician (Pathology) – 42 Posts

Medical Laboratory Technician (Radiology) – 42 Posts

Medical Laboratory Technician (Cardiology) – 42 Posts

Multi Media & Webpage Designer – 10 Posts

IT & Electronic System Maintenance – 10 Posts

Shot Fire Blaster – 42 Posts

Mechanic Motor Vehicle – 42 Posts

Students can go through official notification of CCL Recruitment 2021 for more details. DIRECT LINK

CCL Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

A candidate should be either a class 10 or class 12 passed from a recognised board.

CCL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit – 18 to 21 years

Age relaxation will be given to the reserved class based on government’s norms.

CCL Recruitment 2021 Stipend – Rs. 5000/- Per Month

CCL Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates will need to visit pprenticeshipindia.org and regsiter themselves.