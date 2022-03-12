UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Saturday invited online applications from interested and eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Editor (Telugu), Photographic Officer, Scientist ‘B’ (Toxicology) and other posts. In the job notification, the UPSC said that the online application process for the UPSC Recruitment 2022 will begin soon on the website — upsconline.nic.in. However, the closing date for submission of the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) through the ORA website is March 31, 2022. Moreover, the UPSC said that the last date for printing of a completely submitted online application is April 1, 2022.Also Read - 'Losing Dream Will Haunt Us Forever': UPSC Students Spend Night on Streets, Sit on Hunger Strike Seeking Extra Attempt

As per the notification from the UPSC, a total of 45 vacancies are available across 11 posts. Through this recruitment, the UPSC is looking for applicants to fill in the vacancies available for the posts of Assistant Editor (Telegu), Photographic Officer, Scientist 'B' Toxicology, Technical Officer (Public Health Engineering), Driller-in-Charge, Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Mechanical), Assistant Executive Engineer (Electronics), System Analyst, Senior Lecturer (General Medicine), Senior Lecturer (General Surgery), Senior Lecturer (Tuberculosis & Respiratory Diseases).

Important dates to remember:

Last date to apply – March 31

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Assistant Editor (Telugu) – 1 post

Photographic Officer, Scientist ‘B’ (Toxicology) – 1 post

Scientist ‘B’ (Toxicology) – 1 post

Technical Officer (Public Health Engineering) – 4 post

Driller-in-Charge – 3 post

Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Mechanical) – 23 post

Assistant Executive Engineer (Electronics) – 3 post

System Analyst – 6 post

Senior Lecturer (General Medicine) – 1 post

Senior Lecturer (General Surgery) – 1 post

Senior Lecturer (Tuberculosis & Respiratory Diseases) – 1 post

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Assistant Editor (Telugu):

The candidates must have a degree from a recognised university; degree or Diploma in Librarianship from a recognised university or institution.

They need to have experience of about five years’ practical experience in a responsible capacity in a library of standing. (ii) Proficiency in Telugu language.

Scientist ‘B’ (Toxicology):

They need to have at least Master’s degree in Chemistry/AIC by examination/Biochemistry/Pharmacology/Pharmacy/Forensic Science and (ii) Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry as one of the subjects of a recognised university or institute.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application fee

The eligible candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 25 only either by remitting the money to any branch of the SBI by cash or by using a facility of the SBI or by using a visa/master credit/debit card.

However, no fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates from any community.

And also, no fee “fee exemption” is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official UPSC website – upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, under the ‘Recruitments’ tab click on Online Recruitment Application

Click here for the direct link for UPSC Recruitment 2022 Online Applications

Click on ‘Apply Now’ in front of the post desired

Fill in all details thoroughly

Pay the fee and submit the form

Download the form and take a print out

Direct link for UPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification