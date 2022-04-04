UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Union Public Service Commission has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for various posts including that of Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Electrical), Assistant Director Grade-II (Economic Investigation), Senior Lecturer, and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same through the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in.Also Read - DVC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 59 Graduate Engineer Trainee Posts Through GATE Score at dvc.gov.in

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 28 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. The last date to apply for the positions is April 14, 2022. Also Read - Bombay High Court Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 63,200 Per Month; Candidates Can Apply For Staff Car Driver Post at bombayhighcourt.nic.in

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The last date to apply: April 14, 2022 Also Read - Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 159 Posts; Apply Online at bankofbaroda.in

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Name of the post and the number of vacancy

Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Electrical): 08 posts

Assistant Director GradeII (Economic Investigation): 15 posts

Senior Lecturer (Ophthalmology) in Government Medical College & Hospital, Chandigarh: 02 posts

Assistant Engineer(Civil)/Assistant Surveyor of Works(Civil): 03 posts

For details on qualification, and application process, please read below.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria

Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Electrical): Degree in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University/Institution or pass in Section A and Section B of the Associate Membership Examination in Electrical Engineering branch from Institution of Engineers (India).

Degree in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University/Institution or pass in Section A and Section B of the Associate Membership Examination in Electrical Engineering branch from Institution of Engineers (India). Assistant Director GradeII (Economic Investigation) : Master’s Degree in Economics from a recognized University or equivalent.

: Master’s Degree in Economics from a recognized University or equivalent. Senior Lecturer (Ophthalmology) in Government Medical College & Hospital, Chandigarh: ) A basic University or equivalent qualification included in any one of the Schedules to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956) and must be registered in a State Medical Register or Indian Medical Register.

) A basic University or equivalent qualification included in any one of the Schedules to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956) and must be registered in a State Medical Register or Indian Medical Register. Assistant Engineer(Civil)/Assistant Surveyor of Works(Civil): Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/Institute or equivalent.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions through the official website of UPSC upsconline.nic.in.

To apply for the posts, click on the link given below.