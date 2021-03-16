GPSC Recruitment 2021: The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) invited applications from aspiring candidates for the Medical Officer, Radiotherapy Tutor, Ophthalmology Tutor and other posts. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply from March 16 through the official website. Also Read - GPSC Provisional Key 2021 Released on gpsc.gujarat.gov.in | Here’s How to Download

The GPSC Recruitment 2021 is being done to fill up a total of 1427 posts. The posts that are on offer are Medical Officer, Radiotherapy Tutor, Ophthalmology Tutor among others. The GPSC has invited online applications for the GPSC vacancy on its official website. These posts are available only in Gujarat. The last date to fill the application forms is March 31, 2021. Also Read - Everything on Google may not be authentic: Gujarat High Court

GPSC Recruitment 2021: Important date

Starting of online registration of applications: March 16, 2021

Closing of online registration of applications: March 31, 2021

GPSC Recruitment 2021: Overview

GPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification Organization Gujarat Public Service Commission Exam Name Sales Tax Inspector, Medical Officer, Professor, Tutor, DY Section Officer & Other Vacancies 1427 Online Registration Starts March 16, 2021 Last Date to Apply March 31, 2021 Category Gujarat Govt. Jobs Job Location Gujarat Official Website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

GPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Advt No Post Name Vacancies Gujarat Medical Services 137/2020-21 Medical Officer 1000 Radiotherapy Tutor 01 Ophthalmology Tutor 03 Radiology Tutor 20 Microbiology Tutor 02 Forensic Tutor 11 Anesthesiology Tutor 16 Bio-Chemistry Tutor 06 Physiology Tutor 16 138/2020-21 Dy. Section Officer (Law side) 19 139/2020-21 State Tax Inspector 243 140/2020-21 Chief Chemist 01 141/2020-21 Agriculture Engineer 04 Lecturer 142/2020-21 Community Medicine 01 143/2020-21 Repertory 01 144/2020-21 Practice of Medicine 01 Professor 145/2020-21 Cardiology 03 146/2020-21 Neurology (Neuro Medicine) 05 147/2020-21 Pediatric Surgery 02 Associate Professor 148/2020-21 T.B. & Chest Diseases 03 149/2020-21 Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation 01 150/2020-21 Nephrology 03 Assistant Professor 151/2020-21 General Medicine 22 152/2020-21 Pediatrics 07 153/2020-21 T.B. & Chest Diseases 09 154/2020-21 Radiotherapy 02 155/2020-21 Otorhinolaryngology (ENT) 03 156/2020-21 Cardiology 03 157/2020-21 Neurology (Neuro Medicine) 02 158/2020-21 Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery 03 159/2020-21 Urology 06 160/2020-21 Surgical Oncology 01 161/2020-21 Medical Oncology 01 162/2020-21 Infectious Diseases 02 163/2020-21 Industry Officer 04 Total Vacancies 1427

GPSC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Advt No Post Name Academic Qualification 137/2020-21 Medical Officer MBBS Radiotherapy Tutor Ophthalmology Tutor Radiology Tutor Microbiology Tutor Forensic Tutor Anesthesiology Tutor Bio-Chemistry Tutor Physiology Tutor 138/2020-21 Dy. Section Officer (Law side) Law Graduate 139/2020-21 State Tax Inspector Any Graduation 140/2020-21 Chief Chemist Ph.D/ Pg.D 141/2020-21 Agriculture Engineer BE/ Diploma 142/2020-21 Community Medicine MD 143/2020-21 Repertory 144/2020-21 Practice of Medicine 145/2020-21 Cardiology DM/DNB 146/2020-21 Neurology (Neuro Medicine) 147/2020-21 Pediatric Surgery M.Ch./DNB 148/2020-21 T.B. & Chest Diseases MD/DNB 149/2020-21 Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation MD/MS/DNB 150/2020-21 Nephrology DM/DNB 151/2020-21 General Medicine MD/DNB 152/2020-21 Pediatrics 153/2020-21 T.B. & Chest Diseases 154/2020-21 Radiotherapy MD/MS/DNB 155/2020-21 Otorhinolaryngology (ENT) MS/DNB 156/2020-21 Cardiology DM/DNB 157/2020-21 Neurology (Neuro Medicine) DM/DNB 158/2020-21 Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery M.Ch./DNB 159/2020-21 Urology M.Ch./DNB 160/2020-21 Surgical Oncology M.Ch./ MD/MS/DNB 161/2020-21 Medical Oncology MD/DM/DNB 162/2020-21 Infectious Diseases MD/DNB 163/2020-21 Industry Officer MBA/PGDM

GPSC Recruitment 2021: Here’s How to Apply

1) Visit the official website of GPSC @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in or click on the below link.

2) On the homepage, click on the Gujarat Medical Officer Link.

3) Complete the application form by filling in all the details:

4) Upload signature, photograph, and required certificates

5) Make payment and Submit

6) Save the Application form for future reference