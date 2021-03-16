GPSC Recruitment 2021: The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) invited applications from aspiring candidates for the Medical Officer, Radiotherapy Tutor, Ophthalmology Tutor and other posts. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply from March 16 through the official website. Also Read - GPSC Provisional Key 2021 Released on gpsc.gujarat.gov.in | Here’s How to Download

The GPSC Recruitment 2021 is being done to fill up a total of 1427 posts. The posts that are on offer are Medical Officer, Radiotherapy Tutor, Ophthalmology Tutor among others. The GPSC has invited online applications for the GPSC vacancy on its official website. These posts are available only in Gujarat. The last date to fill the application forms is March 31, 2021.

Starting of online registration of applications: March 16, 2021

Closing of online registration of applications: March 31, 2021

GPSC Recruitment 2021: Overview

GPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification
OrganizationGujarat Public Service Commission
Exam NameSales Tax Inspector, Medical Officer, Professor, Tutor, DY Section Officer & Other
Vacancies1427
Online Registration StartsMarch 16, 2021
Last Date to ApplyMarch 31, 2021
CategoryGujarat Govt. Jobs
Job LocationGujarat
Official Websitegpsc.gujarat.gov.in

GPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Advt NoPost NameVacancies
Gujarat Medical Services
137/2020-21Medical Officer1000
Radiotherapy Tutor01
Ophthalmology Tutor03
Radiology Tutor20
Microbiology Tutor02
Forensic Tutor11
Anesthesiology Tutor16
Bio-Chemistry Tutor06
Physiology Tutor16
138/2020-21Dy. Section Officer (Law side)19
139/2020-21State Tax Inspector243
140/2020-21Chief Chemist01
141/2020-21Agriculture Engineer04
Lecturer
142/2020-21Community Medicine01
143/2020-21Repertory01
144/2020-21Practice of Medicine01
Professor
145/2020-21Cardiology03
146/2020-21Neurology (Neuro Medicine)05
147/2020-21Pediatric Surgery02
Associate Professor
148/2020-21T.B. & Chest Diseases03
149/2020-21Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation01
150/2020-21Nephrology03
Assistant Professor
151/2020-21General Medicine22
152/2020-21Pediatrics07
153/2020-21T.B. & Chest Diseases09
154/2020-21Radiotherapy02
155/2020-21Otorhinolaryngology (ENT)03
156/2020-21Cardiology03
157/2020-21Neurology (Neuro Medicine)02
158/2020-21Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery03
159/2020-21Urology06
160/2020-21Surgical Oncology01
161/2020-21Medical Oncology01
162/2020-21Infectious Diseases02
163/2020-21Industry Officer04
Total Vacancies1427

GPSC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Advt NoPost NameAcademic Qualification
137/2020-21Medical OfficerMBBS
Radiotherapy Tutor
Ophthalmology Tutor
Radiology Tutor
Microbiology Tutor
Forensic Tutor
Anesthesiology Tutor
Bio-Chemistry Tutor
Physiology Tutor
138/2020-21Dy. Section Officer (Law side)Law Graduate
139/2020-21State Tax InspectorAny Graduation
140/2020-21Chief ChemistPh.D/ Pg.D
141/2020-21Agriculture EngineerBE/ Diploma
142/2020-21Community MedicineMD
143/2020-21Repertory
144/2020-21Practice of Medicine
145/2020-21CardiologyDM/DNB
146/2020-21Neurology (Neuro Medicine)
147/2020-21Pediatric SurgeryM.Ch./DNB
148/2020-21T.B. & Chest DiseasesMD/DNB
149/2020-21Physical Medicine & RehabilitationMD/MS/DNB
150/2020-21NephrologyDM/DNB
151/2020-21General MedicineMD/DNB
152/2020-21Pediatrics
153/2020-21T.B. & Chest Diseases
154/2020-21RadiotherapyMD/MS/DNB
155/2020-21Otorhinolaryngology (ENT)MS/DNB
156/2020-21CardiologyDM/DNB
157/2020-21Neurology (Neuro Medicine)DM/DNB
158/2020-21Cardiovascular & Thoracic SurgeryM.Ch./DNB
159/2020-21UrologyM.Ch./DNB
160/2020-21Surgical OncologyM.Ch./ MD/MS/DNB
161/2020-21Medical OncologyMD/DM/DNB
162/2020-21Infectious DiseasesMD/DNB
163/2020-21Industry OfficerMBA/PGDM

GPSC Recruitment 2021: Here’s How to Apply

1) Visit the official website of GPSC @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in or click on the below link.

2) On the homepage, click on the Gujarat Medical Officer Link.

3) Complete the application form by filling in all the details:

4) Upload signature, photograph, and required certificates

5) Make payment and Submit

6) Save the Application form for future reference