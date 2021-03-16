GPSC Recruitment 2021: The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) invited applications from aspiring candidates for the Medical Officer, Radiotherapy Tutor, Ophthalmology Tutor and other posts. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply from March 16 through the official website. Also Read - GPSC Provisional Key 2021 Released on gpsc.gujarat.gov.in | Here’s How to Download
The GPSC Recruitment 2021 is being done to fill up a total of 1427 posts. The posts that are on offer are Medical Officer, Radiotherapy Tutor, Ophthalmology Tutor among others. The GPSC has invited online applications for the GPSC vacancy on its official website. These posts are available only in Gujarat. The last date to fill the application forms is March 31, 2021.
Starting of online registration of applications: March 16, 2021
Closing of online registration of applications: March 31, 2021
GPSC Recruitment 2021: Overview
|GPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification
|Organization
|Gujarat Public Service Commission
|Exam Name
|Sales Tax Inspector, Medical Officer, Professor, Tutor, DY Section Officer & Other
|Vacancies
|1427
|Online Registration Starts
|March 16, 2021
|Last Date to Apply
|March 31, 2021
|Category
|Gujarat Govt. Jobs
|Job Location
|Gujarat
|Official Website
|gpsc.gujarat.gov.in
GPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details
|Advt No
|Post Name
|Vacancies
|Gujarat Medical Services
|137/2020-21
|Medical Officer
|1000
|Radiotherapy Tutor
|01
|Ophthalmology Tutor
|03
|Radiology Tutor
|20
|Microbiology Tutor
|02
|Forensic Tutor
|11
|Anesthesiology Tutor
|16
|Bio-Chemistry Tutor
|06
|Physiology Tutor
|16
|138/2020-21
|Dy. Section Officer (Law side)
|19
|139/2020-21
|State Tax Inspector
|243
|140/2020-21
|Chief Chemist
|01
|141/2020-21
|Agriculture Engineer
|04
|Lecturer
|142/2020-21
|Community Medicine
|01
|143/2020-21
|Repertory
|01
|144/2020-21
|Practice of Medicine
|01
|Professor
|145/2020-21
|Cardiology
|03
|146/2020-21
|Neurology (Neuro Medicine)
|05
|147/2020-21
|Pediatric Surgery
|02
|Associate Professor
|148/2020-21
|T.B. & Chest Diseases
|03
|149/2020-21
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
|01
|150/2020-21
|Nephrology
|03
|Assistant Professor
|151/2020-21
|General Medicine
|22
|152/2020-21
|Pediatrics
|07
|153/2020-21
|T.B. & Chest Diseases
|09
|154/2020-21
|Radiotherapy
|02
|155/2020-21
|Otorhinolaryngology (ENT)
|03
|156/2020-21
|Cardiology
|03
|157/2020-21
|Neurology (Neuro Medicine)
|02
|158/2020-21
|Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery
|03
|159/2020-21
|Urology
|06
|160/2020-21
|Surgical Oncology
|01
|161/2020-21
|Medical Oncology
|01
|162/2020-21
|Infectious Diseases
|02
|163/2020-21
|Industry Officer
|04
|Total Vacancies
|1427
GPSC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria
|Advt No
|Post Name
|Academic Qualification
|137/2020-21
|Medical Officer
|MBBS
|Radiotherapy Tutor
|Ophthalmology Tutor
|Radiology Tutor
|Microbiology Tutor
|Forensic Tutor
|Anesthesiology Tutor
|Bio-Chemistry Tutor
|Physiology Tutor
|138/2020-21
|Dy. Section Officer (Law side)
|Law Graduate
|139/2020-21
|State Tax Inspector
|Any Graduation
|140/2020-21
|Chief Chemist
|Ph.D/ Pg.D
|141/2020-21
|Agriculture Engineer
|BE/ Diploma
|142/2020-21
|Community Medicine
|MD
|143/2020-21
|Repertory
|144/2020-21
|Practice of Medicine
|145/2020-21
|Cardiology
|DM/DNB
|146/2020-21
|Neurology (Neuro Medicine)
|147/2020-21
|Pediatric Surgery
|M.Ch./DNB
|148/2020-21
|T.B. & Chest Diseases
|MD/DNB
|149/2020-21
|Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
|MD/MS/DNB
|150/2020-21
|Nephrology
|DM/DNB
|151/2020-21
|General Medicine
|MD/DNB
|152/2020-21
|Pediatrics
|153/2020-21
|T.B. & Chest Diseases
|154/2020-21
|Radiotherapy
|MD/MS/DNB
|155/2020-21
|Otorhinolaryngology (ENT)
|MS/DNB
|156/2020-21
|Cardiology
|DM/DNB
|157/2020-21
|Neurology (Neuro Medicine)
|DM/DNB
|158/2020-21
|Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery
|M.Ch./DNB
|159/2020-21
|Urology
|M.Ch./DNB
|160/2020-21
|Surgical Oncology
|M.Ch./ MD/MS/DNB
|161/2020-21
|Medical Oncology
|MD/DM/DNB
|162/2020-21
|Infectious Diseases
|MD/DNB
|163/2020-21
|Industry Officer
|MBA/PGDM
GPSC Recruitment 2021: Here’s How to Apply
1) Visit the official website of GPSC @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in or click on the below link.
2) On the homepage, click on the Gujarat Medical Officer Link.
3) Complete the application form by filling in all the details:
4) Upload signature, photograph, and required certificates
5) Make payment and Submit
6) Save the Application form for future reference