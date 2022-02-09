GRSE Recruitment 2022: Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE) has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of Assistant Manager (AM). The online application form has commenced on February 08, 2022. The last date to apply for the posts is February 23, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the same through the official website of GRSE, grse.in. Shortlisted candidates will be called for a written exam which is scheduled to be held on March 06, 2022.Also Read - GAIL Recruitment 2022: Apply For Executive Trainee Posts Through GATE at gailonline.com

GRSE Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Assistant Manager (Company Secretary): Associate Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Assistant Manager (Finance): CA/CMA.

Assistant Manager (Mechanical): Four years full time degree in Engineering or equivalent with 60% overall marks in the discipline of Mechanical (55% overall marks for ST).

Assistant Manager(Electrical): Four years full time degree in Engineering or equivalent with 60% overall marks in the discipline of Electrical (55% overall marks for ST).

Assistant Manager Electronics: Four years full time degree in Engineering or equivalent with 60% overall marks in the discipline of Electronics (55% overall marks for OBC).

GRSE Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test and interview.

GRSE Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD/Internal categories are exempted from paying the application fee. Candidates belonging to other categories are required to pay Rs 571 as an application fee. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official notification shared below.