GSECL Recruitment 2021: Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL) has notified vacancies applications for the posts of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer). The online application process will begin on August 25 and the last date to apply is September 14 by 6 pm. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 155 vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can check the official notification on the GSECL website at gsecl.in or through the direct link given below.

The selected candidate will be appointed as Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer) for a period of five years and may be considered for regular establishment as a Junior Engineer on the pay scale of Rs 45,400-1,01,200, subject to the satisfactory completion of five years as Vidyut Sahayak.

GSECL Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Online submission of application commences: 25th August, 2021

Last date for online submission of application: 14th September, 2021

GSECL Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

There are in total 155 vacancies on offer.

GSECL Recruitment 2021: Age limit

The age limit is 35 years for the unreserved category and 40 years for candidates of reserved and EWS categories as on August 25.

GSECL Recruitment 2021: Pay scale

The first year’s fixed remuneration will be Rs 37,000, followed by Rs 39,000 for the second to fifth years.

GSECL Recruitment 2021: Application fee

The application fee for UR, SEBC, and EWS candidates is Rs 500 (including GST). For ST, SC, and PwD candidates the application fee is Rs. 250 (including GST).

GSECL Recruitment 2021: Check official notification here