Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022: Gujarat High Court has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Private Secretary. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in. The online application for Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022 will begin from May 16, 2022. Applicants can apply till May 31. According to the official notification, through this recruitment drive, a total of 15 vacant posts will be filled.Also Read - AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022: Application Process For 410 Posts Ends on May 16; Apply Now at aiimsexams.ac.in

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date for submitting Online Application 16/05/2022 (12:00 Noon)

Closing date for submitting Online Application 31/05/2022 (23:59 Hours)

Check Tentative Schedule

Preliminary Test (Objective Type­MCQs): July/August 2022

Stenography Test / Skill Test: September/October 2022

Viva­voce Test (Oral Interview): November/December 2022

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Private Secretary: 15 posts

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification:

Graduate from recognized University.

Speed of 120 words per minute in English Short Hand.

Knowledge of Computer Operation.

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the official notification shared below:

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

A Candidate applying to the said post, shall not be less than 18 years and not more than 35 years of age, as on the last date for submitting Online Application i.e. on May 31.

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022 Expected Salary

Rs.44,900 to ­1,42,400

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Socially and Educationally Backward Classes, Differently Abled Persons (PH), Ex­Servicemen, and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) are required to pay Rs.500 as an application fee. Other candidates are required to pay Fees of Rs.1000 as an application fee.

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online

Eligible candidates must apply online through the official website of Gujarat High Court, www.gujarathighcourt.nic.in and hc­ojas.guj arat. gov.in.