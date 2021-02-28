HAL Recruitment 2021: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has announced applications for the post of Apprentices under Nasik Division for 2021-22. Interested candidates can visit the official website at hal-india.co.in to apply for HAL Recruitment 2021. The last date to apply for HAL Recruitment 2021 is March 13, 2021. Candidates can, meanwhile, check all the important details regarding the HAL recruitment below. they are also advised to go through the official notification before applying for the HAL recruitment 2021. Also Read - HAL Recruitment 2021: 165 Apprentice Vacancies Notified, Find Direct Link to Apply Online

HAL Vacancy & Posts Details

Total – 475 Posts

Fitter- 210

Turner- 28

Machinist- 26

Carpenter- 03

Machinist- 06

Electrician- 78

Draughtsman (Mechanical)- 08

Electronics Mechanic- 08

Painter (General) – 05

Sheet metal worker- 04

Mechanic- 04

Computer Operator and Programming Assistant- 77

Welder- 10

Stenographer- 08

HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Candidates will need to register themselves at apprenticeshipindia.org

Step 2: Apply for HAL-Nasik on the portal

Step 3: Open this link: docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSedzB_fpt897wM2tfNJNprEZargN205xKzUU4Y DKml1IkxK_g/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1&flr=0

Step 4: Enter all the details asked in the application form. Hit submit

Step 5: Candidates will receive an email on successful submission of their applications

HAL Recruitment 2021: Eligibility for EX-ITI Trade Apprentice:

The candidates must be ITI passed from the respective trades and must be recognized by NCVT.

HAL Recruitment 2021: Stipend

Stipend will be per the Apprentices Act 1961 and shall be paid monthly.