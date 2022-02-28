HAL Recruitment 2022: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has sought online applications for the posts of Management Trainees (MT) and Design Trainees (DT). Eligible applicants can apply for the same through the official website of HAL at hal-india.co.in. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the posts is till March 02, 2022. A total of 85 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Applicants can go through this article to know more about the application process, eligibility criteria, how to apply, and other details.Also Read - TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto Rs 2 Lakh Per Month; Apply For 29 Posts at tnpsc.gov.in

Important Dates

The online application will begin: February 09, 2022

The online application will end: March 02, 2022

HAL MT Admit Card Date will release: March 10, 2022

Online Selection Test: April 07 to April 09, 2022

Declaration of Test results in HAL Website: April 12, 2022

Download of Interview Call Letter in HAL Website: April 13, 2022

Interview for shortlisted candidates at HAL, Bengaluru – 04 to 06 May 2022

Declaration of the list of provisionally selected candidates in HAL Website – 09 May 2022

Download of Provisional Offer of Appointment in HAL Website – 12 May 2022

Pre-employment Medical Test at HAL Hospitals – 14 May 2022 – 20 June 2022

Pre-employment Administrative formalities at HAL, Bengaluru 23 and 24 June 2022

Commencement of Training Program at HAL Management Academy, Bengaluru 29 June 2022

Vacancy Details

Design Trainee Aeronautical: 2

Design Trainee Mechanical: 15

Design Trainee Electronics: 21

MT (Technical) Computer Science: 4

MT (Technical) Mechanical: 4

MT (Technical) Electrical: 4

MT (Technical) Electronics: 8

MT (Technical) Production: 2

MT (IMM) Mechanical, Electrical, Production: 5

MT Civil: 5

MT HR: 5

MT Legal: 5

MT Finance: 5

HAL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Legal: Regular / Full-time Bachelor of Law (5 years integrated course after 10+2) or Regular / Fulltime Bachelor degree with full-time Bachelor of Law (10+2+3+3)

Finance: Regular / Full-time Bachelor Degree (10+2+3) with a pass in the final examination of CA / ICWA

from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India / Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

HAL Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs 500 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/ Internal candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee. Also Read - SAIL Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 35 Apprentice Posts; Apply Online at sail.co.in

HAL Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

Eligible and interested candidates are required to apply Online only, through the HAL website, i.e. www.hal-india.co.in (Careers Section) from 09th February 2022 (1700 hrs.) to March 02, 2022 (1700 hrs.). No other means/ mode of Application will be accepted. Also Read - TN MRB Recruitment 2022: Apply For 84 Posts at mrb.tn.gov.in| Check Last Date, Eligibility Here