Here are some of the important details:

Notification: Haryana School Education Recruitment 2021 for 1170 PGTs, Check HSE Notification @schooleducationharyana.gov.in

Notification Date: Aug 2, 2021

Last Date of Submission: August 10, 2021

Post Graduate Teacher – 1170 Posts

It is important to note that no candidate will be entertained after the last date of receiving the applications. The candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.