HSSC Patwari Recruitment 2021: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) on Tuesday issued a notification seeking application from eligible candidates for the post of Canal Patwari, Patwari and Gram Sachiv posts. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for HSSC Patwari Recruitment 2021 on the official website of HSSC – hssc.gov.in on or before March 22, 2021. Also Read - HSSC Gram Sachiv Recruitment 2021: Application Reopens For 697 Vacancies, Apply From March 8 | Check Salary & Important Dates Here

HSSC Patwari Recruitment 2021: Important dates Also Read - HSSC LDC UDC 2020 Results Released At hssc.gov.in, Check Direct Link And Other Details

Opening date for submission of online applications – March 8, 2021 Also Read - HSSC Clerk Admit Card 2019 Out on Official Website hssc.gov.in, Check Now

Last date for submission of online application – March 22, 2021

Closing date for fee submission – March 25, 2021

HSSC Recruitment 2021: Post and vacancy details

Irrigation and Water Resources Department, Haryana

Canal Patwari: 1100 posts

Land Record Department, Haryana, Panchkula

Patwari: 588 posts

Development and Panchayat Department, Haryana

Gram Sachiv: 697 posts

HSSC Patwari Recruitment 2021: Pay Package

Patwari – Rs. 5200-20200 + 2400 G.P

Canal Patwari – FPL- Rs. 19900-63200

Gram Sachiv – FPL- Rs. 19900-63200

HSSC Patwari Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Canal Patwari – Graduate or its equivalent examination

Patwari – Graduate or its equivalent examination of a recognised University

Gram Sachiv – Graduate or its equivalent examination

HSSC Patwari Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Canal Patwari – 18-42 years

Gram Sachiv and Patwari- 17-42 years

HSSC Patwari Recruitment 2021: Selection process

As per updates, the selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the written exam.