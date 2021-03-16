HSSC Patwari Recruitment 2021: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) on Tuesday issued a notification seeking application from eligible candidates for the post of Canal Patwari, Patwari and Gram Sachiv posts. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for HSSC Patwari Recruitment 2021 on the official website of HSSC – hssc.gov.in on or before March 22, 2021. Also Read - HSSC Gram Sachiv Recruitment 2021: Application Reopens For 697 Vacancies, Apply From March 8 | Check Salary & Important Dates Here
Last date for submission of online application – March 22, 2021
Closing date for fee submission – March 25, 2021
HSSC Recruitment 2021: Post and vacancy details
Irrigation and Water Resources Department, Haryana
Canal Patwari: 1100 posts
Land Record Department, Haryana, Panchkula
Patwari: 588 posts
Development and Panchayat Department, Haryana
Gram Sachiv: 697 posts
HSSC Patwari Recruitment 2021: Pay Package
Patwari – Rs. 5200-20200 + 2400 G.P
Canal Patwari – FPL- Rs. 19900-63200
Gram Sachiv – FPL- Rs. 19900-63200
HSSC Patwari Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria
Canal Patwari – Graduate or its equivalent examination
Patwari – Graduate or its equivalent examination of a recognised University
Gram Sachiv – Graduate or its equivalent examination
HSSC Patwari Recruitment 2021: Age limit
Canal Patwari – 18-42 years
Gram Sachiv and Patwari- 17-42 years
HSSC Patwari Recruitment 2021: Selection process
As per updates, the selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the written exam.