HPCL Recruitment 2022: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the various posts of Technician. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of HPCL at hindustanpetroleum.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 186 vacancies for Technicians. The application process is under way and the last date for the submission of application form is May 21, 2022.Also Read - TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022: Registration For 503 Posts to Begin From May 2| Details Inside

HPCL Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Commencement of online application: April 22, 2022

Last date of online application: May 21, 2022

HPCL Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Operations Technician: 94 posts

Boiler Technician: 18 posts

Maintenance Technician(Mechanical): 14 posts

Maintenance Technician(Electrical): 17 posts

Maintenance Technician(Instrumentation): 9 posts

Lab Analyst: 16 posts

Jr Fire & Safety Inspector: 18 posts

HPCL Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have passed qualifying examinations in relevant disciplines. All the qualifications should be full-time regular courses recognized by the respective State Board or applicable competent authority. Courses offered through part-time or distance mode for an employed person will not be entertained for the purpose of educational eligibility criteria.

Except Junior Fire & Safety Inspector positions, the Candidates (belonging to General, EWS and OBC-NC category) should have secured a minimum of 60% (aggregate in all semesters/years) marks in qualifying diploma / Degree examinations, relaxed to 50% (aggregate in all semesters/years) marks for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

HPCL Recruitment 2022 Selection Procedure

Candidates fulfilling all of the above eligibility criteria for respective positions will be called for a Computer Based Test(CBT) comprising of General Aptitude Test and Technical / Professional Knowledge. The CBT is likely to be conducted at 22 Cities across India. Also Read - SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Application Starts For 35 Posts; BE, BTech Degree Holders Can Apply at sbi.co.in

HPCL Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

UR, OBC-NC, and EWS categories: Rs 590.

SC, ST, and PwBD candidates: NIL

HPCL Recruitment 2022 Apply Online?