HPCL Recruitment 2022: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has invited online applications from candidates to apply for Mechanical Engineer and other posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of HPCL at hindustanpetroleum.com from June 23, 2022. Applicants can register for the positions mentioned above till July 22, 2022. For more details about the HPCL Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.

Important Dates For HPCL Recruitment 2022

Commencement of online application: 23rd June 2022

Last date of online application: 22nd July 2022

Vacancy Details For HPCL Recruitment 2022

Mechanical Engineer: 103 posts Electrical Engineer: 42 posts Instrumentation Engineer: 30 posts Civil Engineer: 25 posts Chemical Engineer: 7 posts Information Systems Officer: 5 posts Safety Officer Uttar Pradesh: 6 posts Safety Officer Tamil Nadu: 1 post Safety Officer Kerala: 5 posts Safety Officer Goa: 1 post Fire & Safety Officer: 2 posts Quality Control Officer: 27 posts Blending Officer: 5 posts Chartered Accountant: 15 posts HR Officer: 8 posts Welfare Officer Visakh Refinery: 1 post Welfare Officer – Mumbai Refinery: 1 post Law Officer: 5 posts Law Officer: 2 posts Manager/ Sr.Manager – Electrical: 03 posts

Eligibility Criteria For HPCL Recruitment 2022

Candidates who want to apply for the post mentioned above can check the education qualification and other details from the official notification given below:

Selection Procedure For HPCL Recruitment 2022

The selection process will comprise of various shortlisting and selection tools like Computer Based Test, Group Task, Personal Interview, Moot court (only for Law Officers), etc.

Salary For HPCL Recruitment 2022

E2: Rs 50,000 – Rs16,0000

C: Rs 80,000 – Rs 2,20,000

D: Rs 90,000 – Rs 2,40,000

How to Apply Online For HPCL Recruitment 2022?

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of HPCL at hindustanpetroleum.com. For more details, check the official notification shared above.