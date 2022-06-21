HPCL Recruitment 2022: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has invited online applications from candidates to apply for Mechanical Engineer and other posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of HPCL at hindustanpetroleum.com from June 23, 2022. Applicants can register for the positions mentioned above till July 22, 2022. For more details about the HPCL Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.Also Read - Coal India Recruitment 2022: Apply For 1050 Management Trainee Posts From June 23| Check Eligibility, Selection Here
Important Dates For HPCL Recruitment 2022
- Commencement of online application: 23rd June 2022
- Last date of online application: 22nd July 2022
Vacancy Details For HPCL Recruitment 2022
- Mechanical Engineer: 103 posts
- Electrical Engineer: 42 posts
- Instrumentation Engineer: 30 posts
- Civil Engineer: 25 posts
- Chemical Engineer: 7 posts
- Information Systems Officer: 5 posts
- Safety Officer Uttar Pradesh: 6 posts
- Safety Officer Tamil Nadu: 1 post
- Safety Officer Kerala: 5 posts
- Safety Officer Goa: 1 post
- Fire & Safety Officer: 2 posts
- Quality Control Officer: 27 posts
- Blending Officer: 5 posts
- Chartered Accountant: 15 posts
- HR Officer: 8 posts
- Welfare Officer Visakh Refinery: 1 post
- Welfare Officer – Mumbai Refinery: 1 post
- Law Officer: 5 posts
- Law Officer: 2 posts
- Manager/ Sr.Manager – Electrical: 03 posts
Eligibility Criteria For HPCL Recruitment 2022
Candidates who want to apply for the post mentioned above can check the education qualification and other details from the official notification given below:
Selection Procedure For HPCL Recruitment 2022
The selection process will comprise of various shortlisting and selection tools like Computer Based Test, Group Task, Personal Interview, Moot court (only for Law Officers), etc.
Salary For HPCL Recruitment 2022
- E2: Rs 50,000 – Rs16,0000
- C: Rs 80,000 – Rs 2,20,000
- D: Rs 90,000 – Rs 2,40,000
How to Apply Online For HPCL Recruitment 2022?
Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of HPCL at hindustanpetroleum.com. For more details, check the official notification shared above.