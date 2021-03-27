HPPSC Recruitment 2021: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has issued a notification regarding the recruitment to the post of Range Forest Officer, Class- II (on contract basis) in the department of Forests, Himachal Pradesh, on its official website. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the vacancies on the official website visit hppsc.hp.gov. Candidates must note that the last date for the submission of application form is April 19, 2021. The applications will be accepted through OTRS, which is available on the Commission’s official website. Also Read - Maharashtra's 'Lady Singham' Found Dead, Suicide Note Alleges Sexual Harassment & Torture by IFS Officer

It must also be noted that the selected candidates will be appointed on a contractual basis at Class-II (Gazetted) in the Department of Forests. Candidates who are applying for the posts should be between 21 to 31 years of age on January 1, 2021.

The selected candidates will be called for a written test by subjecting them to a screening test (objective type) of two hours duration. During the objective type screening test, 100 multiple choice questions of one mark each will be asked for candidates to answer.

HPPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

In total, there are 45 posts of Range Forest Officer.

HPPSC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

As per the notification, the candidates must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Science or Engineering from any recognized University with at least one of the following subjects:

Agriculture

Botany

Chemistry

Computer Applications/Science

Engineering ( Agricultural/Chemical/ Civil/ Computer/ Electrical/ Electronics / Mechanical).

Environmental Science

Forestry

Geology

Horticulture

Mathematics

Physics

Statistics

Veterinary Science

Zoology

HPPSC Recruitment 2021: Age limit

The Commission in the notification said that the candidates between 21 to 31 years of age are eligible to apply for the posts.

HPPSC Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

For the HPPSC Recruitment 2021, the HPPSC will recruit candidates on the basis of a written exam — screening test and main exam, followed by a physical test and interview/personality test.

HPPSC Recruitment 2021: Exam fee

As per updates, the candidates of unreserved categories will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 400 while those of reserved ones shall pay Rs 100.

HPPSC Recruitment 2021: Here’s how to apply

1) Visit HPPSC website hppsc.hp.gov.in

2) Go to the ‘Apply Online’ section and click on online application

3) Register yourself in the new portal through the ‘New Registration’ link

4) Login and apply for the post and fill application form

5) Upload documents, pay fees and submit

6) Download copy of application form and take printout.