HPPSC Recruitment 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has issued a notification regarding the recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the vacancies on the official website, hppsc.hp.gov.in The last date for the submission of the application form is April 12, 2022. According to the released notification, a total of 76 vacant posts will be filled in the department. Read below for eligibility, selection process, other details here.

HPPSC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates to Remember

The last date to apply for the post: April 12, 2022

HPPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Assistant Engineer: 76 posts

HPPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: In order to apply for the post mentioned above, the candidate must have Regular/full time Degree in Electrical Engineering or Electrical & Electronics Engineering from a recognized Institute / University duly approved by the AICTE or AMIE from Institute of Engineers (India Calcutta). AMIE shall be recognized for internal candidates who were enrolled with the institutions have permanent recognition up to 31.05.2013.

HPPSC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

According to the official notification, Desirous/ eligible candidates must have to apply online through the official website of the Commission, www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc. Applications received through any other mode would not be accepted and will be rejected straightway.